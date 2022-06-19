ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Jan. 6 panel is compiling reams of evidence Trump broke these 2 federal laws in seeking to throw out the 2020 election he lost

By Camila DeChalus
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse panel says it has evidence Trump broke two federal...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 101

245
3d ago

People don’t want to hear about this anymore. Move on and congress needs to get to work on important things instead of trying to get Trump . Move on

Reply(7)
11
dikk hurtz
3d ago

blah blah blah orange man who is not over this yet...that man has been under a microscope for 6 years now...he must be another Teflon don...time to move on..

Reply(4)
12
Pablo Curley
3d ago

TRUMP didn't know breaking any Laws. Stopped making up Stories. You People of Hates go after who broke the federal Laws is Biden and Harris and Nancy Peosi those the ones that breaking the Law's.

Reply(5)
11
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Laws#House
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy