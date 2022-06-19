ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Flips Off US Marshals Agents In PA Arrest (PHOTOS)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A28Gn_0gFVZQnS00
Marlon Cooper arrest Photo Credit: US Marshals Office

Marlon Cooper had a message for those arresting him.

The 19-year-old man had been wanted since the August 2021 killing of Samad Montgomery in Chester, and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit through Delaware County this week, the US Marshals Office said (scroll down for photos).

A picture taken at the scene of Cooper's Media arrest shows him sitting in the back of a police vehicle, using his right hand to shield his face with his middle finger up.

He was spotted driving on the on the 400 block of East Baltimore Pike in Wednesday, June 16, and tried to flee when he noticed the federal agents were trying to stop him, authorities said.

Cooper was unsuccessful as numerous vehicles of the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force stopped him at the intersection of Manchester and Wallingford Avenue, the US Marshals Office said. Photos show a Dodge Durango surrounded by federal vehicles as agents take Cooper into custody.

Kahsir Bennett, 18, and Hakeem Montes, 18, were previously arrested on various homicide and weapons offenses in the killing.

According to investigators, the trio was attempting to arrange an illegal gun transaction. A recovered iPhone XR showed that the men contacted Montgomery five times within 30 minutes prior to shooting him dead.

Montes was also found to have been involved in discussions involving firearm sales on the iPhone, and contents on his Instagram page corroborated his motive as well, investigators said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 20

resident
3d ago

He’s got plenty of time to think about everything he threw away, if this animal is capable of ANY rational thinking that is.

Reply
4
truthsayer912
3d ago

And it's been reported that the Marshall's response was "not today sugar britches".

Reply
6
Mr Dink.
3d ago

these strong independent black women keep raising these champs

Reply(1)
13
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Murder#Shooting#Fugitive#Iphone Xr#Violent Crime#The Us Marshals Office#East Baltimore Pike#Dodge Durango
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Trenton shooting, authorities announced. Kahiree Peterson was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 21. Officers responded to the shooting on...
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on June 13 at approximately 12:35 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 200 block of Cedar Street when they observed 34-year-old Charles Fletcher of New Castle and 20-year-old Luis Velazquez engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with both subjects and following a brief investigation, recovered 2.5 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,093. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Trenton Shooting, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Trenton shooting, authorities announced. Kashon Lawery was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 21. Officers responded to the shooting near...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Who Gunned Down Elderly Man On Morning Walk In Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of an elderly man out on a morning walk on Tuesday. Police say 77-year-old Loi Nguyen was shot and killed steps away from his home while finishing up his daily walk on the 4200 block of L Street Tuesday morning. Police have released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes of identifying the suspect. The video shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up behind Nguyen before shooting him and running from the area. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place. “He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna Cianci said. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and red athletic shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Allentown Hit-Run Crash

A Bethlehem man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in Allentown nearly two years ago, WFMZ reports. Issac Resto was convicted Tuesday, June 21 of vehicular homicide, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, and accidents involving death or personal injury while leaving the scene, the outlet says.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Warren County Man Assaults Group Home Worker, Punches Arresting Officer In Face: Prosecutor

A resident at a Warren County group home assaulted a worker before locking himself in his room and punching the arresting police officer in the face, authorities said. Wilfredo Colon, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as simple assault and disorderly conduct, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials on Monday, June 20.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting On Philly Expressway

Details are sketchy but state police did confirm a road rage shooting did happen on the 676 On Ramp at 7th Street in center city Philadelphia. This happened yesterday, June 21, 2022. According to Pennsylvania State police, one person was shot in the leg after and altercation with another motorist,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
297K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy