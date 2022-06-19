Murder Suspect Flips Off US Marshals Agents In PA Arrest (PHOTOS)

Marlon Cooper arrest Photo Credit: US Marshals Office

Marlon Cooper had a message for those arresting him.

The 19-year-old man had been wanted since the August 2021 killing of Samad Montgomery in Chester, and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit through Delaware County this week, the US Marshals Office said (scroll down for photos).

A picture taken at the scene of Cooper's Media arrest shows him sitting in the back of a police vehicle, using his right hand to shield his face with his middle finger up.

He was spotted driving on the on the 400 block of East Baltimore Pike in Wednesday, June 16, and tried to flee when he noticed the federal agents were trying to stop him, authorities said.

Cooper was unsuccessful as numerous vehicles of the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force stopped him at the intersection of Manchester and Wallingford Avenue, the US Marshals Office said. Photos show a Dodge Durango surrounded by federal vehicles as agents take Cooper into custody.

Kahsir Bennett, 18, and Hakeem Montes, 18, were previously arrested on various homicide and weapons offenses in the killing.

According to investigators, the trio was attempting to arrange an illegal gun transaction. A recovered iPhone XR showed that the men contacted Montgomery five times within 30 minutes prior to shooting him dead.

Montes was also found to have been involved in discussions involving firearm sales on the iPhone, and contents on his Instagram page corroborated his motive as well, investigators said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.