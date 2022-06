Vibram has long been an industry leader in providing high quality soles to some of the world’s best shoes, but in 2006 they challenged the conventional with a product that allows you to connect with the environment more directly. Vibram FiveFingers are lightweight shoes with five toes and a slim and flexible Vibram sole allowing the wearer to feel the natural ground with a level of protection from the elements. There are many models within the Vibram FiveFingers family and each provides the sensation of being barefoot allowing you to spread your toes and experience your favorite activities in a new way.

APPAREL ・ 21 DAYS AGO