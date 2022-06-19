Man dies following shooting on Broad Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.
The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va.
The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19.
According to the coroner, he was shot at least once.
He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died a short time later.
