Man dies following shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va.

The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19.

Despite the four recent fatal shootings, the Augusta community came together to celebrate Juneteenth

According to the coroner, he was shot at least once.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Comments / 16

KnifeCollector
3d ago

Broad Street at 3 am. No thanks. They have ruined the city. Needs alot of policing, bulldozing and re-construction.

Reply(6)
12
Gigi Chouest
3d ago

Praying for this family, an praying for our city. The violence needs to stop this is so put of hand the crime.

Reply
8
Roderick Harrison
3d ago

Everything in downtown Augusta should be closed at 11 pm

Reply(4)
8
