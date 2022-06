Following the success of the 2022 edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the first in-person version since 2019, organizers have set March 16 to 20 for the 2023 edition. The 2022 beauty trade show, which is the only industry event to convene both brands and manufacturers, ran from April 28 to May 2 — a change in the calendar timing due to a surge in the Omicron variant. The energy and excitement of the event were high and so was attendee optimism. The fair showcased more than 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries. Thirty percent of the exhibitors were new to the event.

