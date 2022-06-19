Move for Change 5K kicks off nationwide race series in Jacksonville on Juneteenth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Move for Change 5K, founded in Jacksonville, Florida, is kicking off its nationwide race series with the first event of the year that is schedule to take place in Jacksonville Beach’s Seawalk Pavilion, 1st Street North on Juneteenth.

Black Lives Matter 5K and Move for Change 5K have pledged a $2 donation for every registration received and the funds will be sent directly to fundraisers created for victims and their families of the Buffalo, NY shooting.

Participants are also able to join in with the virtual 5K option, making the event easily accessible to everyone.

Founder Tanisha Crisp is bringing vendors, food trucks, free childcare and fun family activities, along with the local R&B bands and rappers that are headed to Jacksonville Beach to perform on June 19th from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Melissa Case, Chris Williams and The Band Pressure, The MVP Band, and Maurice Griffin are scheduled to perform at the concert.

