Michael Beale brings Kenneth Paal to QPR

QPR have signed Dutch defender Kenneth Paal on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old left-back joins the Sky Bet Championship club on a free transfer following the termination of his contract with PEC Zwolle.

R’s manager Michael Beale first spotted Paal, who came through PSV Eindhoven’s youth system, at a youth tournament more than a decade ago.

“I am so happy that we have Kenneth at our club,” Beale told the club website.

“He is a player that gives us lots of quality and versatility on the left side of the pitch.

“He comes with an excellent CV and, importantly, with a huge desire to play for our club and to push his career onwards.”

