The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball club led from start to finish on the road against Exira-EHK Tuesday night. The final score was 15 to 5 the Chargers over the Spartans in 7 innings which was only the second time the Chargers have scored 15 or more runs this year. This win ends a one game losing streak and improves ACGC’s baseball record to (8-12). The next game will be a double header tomorrow at Van Meter who is ranked as the number 1 team in class 2a with an undefeated record of (26-0). It’ll be a tough task and the Chargers will need to bring their “A” game with first pitch at 5pm. Raccoon Valley Radio will broadcast the game live on KKRF-2.

EXIRA, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO