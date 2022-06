I never imagined the day would come when I would cringe at hearing the words “patriot”, “freedom” or “liberty.” Those words are part of our history and have a special connection to the founding of our country. Unfortunately, these words are being used by some far-right politicians to frame any and all political debates as mystical fights for “freedom” and “liberty.” Locally, we need look no further than right-wing firebrand Kimberly Fiorello to see this tactic.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO