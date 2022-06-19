ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

COVID-19 can have lingering impacts on the brain

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoNrD_0gFVUBPU00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study from Tulane University, scientists found in detail how COVID-19 affects the brain.

They found severe brain inflammation and injury consistent with reduced blood flow or oxygen to the brain, including neuron damage and death. They also found small bleeds in the brain.

Surprisingly, these findings were present in patients that did not experience severe respiratory disease from the virus.

The research is published in Nature Communications and was conducted by Tracy Fischer et al.

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection.

In the study, the team examined the brain tissue of several patients that had been infected.

The initial findings documenting the extent of damage seen in the brain due to SARS-CoV-2 infection were so striking that she spent the next year further refining the study controls to ensure that the results were clearly attributable to the infection.

Because the people didn’t experience strong respiratory symptoms, no one expected them to have the severity of disease that we found in the brain.

But the findings were distinct and profound, and undeniably a result of the infection.

The findings are also consistent with autopsy studies of people who have died of COVID-19, suggesting that nonhuman primates may serve as an appropriate model, or proxy, for how humans experience the disease.

Neurological complications are often among the first symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and can be the most severe and persistent.

They also affect people indiscriminately—all ages, with and without comorbidities, and with varying degrees of disease severity.

The team hopes that this and future studies that examine how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain will contribute to the understanding and treatment of patients suffering from the brain consequences of COVID-19 and long COVID.

If you care about COVID, please read studies that vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in some people, and this old drug can save your life from COVID-19.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about new antibody treatment for COVID-19, and results showing this drug can offer much-needed COVID-19 protection.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Covid#Respiratory Disease#Tulane University#Nature Communications#Neur
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy