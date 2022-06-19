ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

These eye diseases linked to higher risk of dementia

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLppw_0gFVU2YC00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences found that age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia.

The research is published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology and was conducted by Mingguang He et al.

Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.

Some studies have found there may be a link between vision impairment—age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetes-related eye disease and glaucoma—and cognitive impairment.

The risk of these eye conditions increases with age, as does the risk of systematic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression and stroke, which are risk factors for dementia.

In the study, the team analyzed data on 12,364 adults aged 55-73 years enrolled in the UK Biobank study.

The team showed that age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease, but not glaucoma, were linked to an increased risk of dementia from any cause.

Compared with people who did not have ophthalmic conditions at the start of the study, the risk of dementia was 26% higher in those with age-related macular degeneration, 11% higher in those with cataract, and 61% higher in those with diabetes-related eye disease.

While glaucoma was not linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, it was associated with a higher risk of vascular dementia.

At the start of the study, participants were asked whether they had ever experienced a heart attack, angina, stroke, high blood pressure or diabetes, and were assessed for depression.

Having one of these conditions (a systemic condition) as well as an eye condition increased the risk of dementia further.

A larger relative risk for dementia was found among people with more eye conditions.

The team says age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease but not glaucoma is linked to an increased risk of dementia.

If you care about eye health, please read studies about diet linked to blinding eye diseases in older people, and vitamin B3 could help treat common blinding eye disease.

For more information about eye health, please see recent studies about your aging eyes: how you see as time goes by, and results showing that pure cocoa may improve your eye sight in daylight.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Eye Disease#Vascular Dementia#Senior Health#Uk Biobank
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows people with a high omega-3 DHA level in their blood are at 49% lower risk of Alzheimer's

New research published today in Nutrients shows that people with a higher blood DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease vs. those with lower levels, according to the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI). The study, led by Aleix Sala-Vila, Ph.D., suggested that providing extra dietary omega-3 DHA, especially for those carrying the ApoE4 gene (which approximately doubles an individual's susceptibility to develop AD) might slow the development of the disease. Such a cost-effective, low-risk dietary intervention like this could potentially save billions in health care costs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A person's height impacts their risk of multiple diseases

Whether tall or short, a person's height increases their risk for a variety of diseases, according to a new study led by Sridharan Raghavan of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, U.S. publishing June 2nd in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Height has been a factor associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Does shingles increase a person's risk of dementia?

Shingles, a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, results in a painful blistering rash along one side of the body or face from nerve inflammation. There has been scientific speculation that such inflammation may increase a person's risk of dementia. However, a new study has found that shingles is not associated with an increased risk of dementia. The study is published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Critical vitamin deficiencies in autism spectrum disorder: Reversible and irreversible outcomes

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Vitamin deficiencies are an emerging concern in the management of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Particular attention is required for recognizing the variable signs caused by unbalanced food intakes. We herein report two patients with multiple vitamin deficiencies who needed critical care showing different prognoses. Patient 1 with 'Shoshin' beriberi presenting with cardiac arrest had thiamine deficiency developed severe neurological sequelae despite rapid vitamin supplementation. Patient 2, who had leg pain and a limping gait, showed a rapid recovery with intravenous infusion and tube feeding after being diagnosed with scurvy. A literature search revealed several children with ASD with critically ill thiamine deficiency, but few reports documented a life-threatening condition in the form of cardiac arrest at the onset. Considering the high observation rate of food selectivity in children with ASD, early intervention is required to prevent the exacerbation of vitamin deficiencies to severe neurological disabilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy