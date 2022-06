Spoilers for Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10. Although Victor finally manages to get Ashland out of Genoa City, it looks anything but like he’s out of the Newmans’ lives. On top of that, he’s getting cozy with the last person Victor would want him to. Meanwhile, one of The Mustache’s heirs is hatching a plot while two others are picking a fight, and in the end, a painful decision must be made. Yeah, it’s a lot. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over all the details of these spoilers and more.

GENOA CITY, WI ・ 20 DAYS AGO