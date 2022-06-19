Sunday Marks Final Day of U.S. Open

Patricia L. Carben, 70, of Butler passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born in Butler on October 10, 1951 to the late Charles and Catherine (McQuistion) Fry. Patricia graduated from Butler High School class of 1972. She was a homemaker for the most of her life but had a few part time jobs throughout the years. Patricia was Catholic by faith and attended St. Wendelin’s Church in Carbon Center. She was a Sunday School teacher for a number of years. Patricia enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, baking, and spending time with family. She was the wife of Joseph Carben since their marriage on May 19, 1973 for 49 years; mother of Stephanie (George) Traister and Michael (Julie) Carben; sister of Sandi Chiancone and Thomas Fry; grandmother of Kaitlyn Kline, Kendra Kline, Caleb Carben, Gabriel Carben, Chyeanne Traister, and Alex Traister; and great grandmother of Tieman Campbell. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by a baby girl; brothers Bruce Fry and Charles “Charlie” Fry Jr; and sister Barbara DeSantis. There will be no public viewing but a celebration of life and mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO