ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Sunday Marks Final Day of U.S. Open

By Henry Ibinson
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Sunday marks the final day of the 2022 U.S. Open...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock Pro McClellan leads West Penn Open

Slippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn Open being played at The Club at Nevillewood. After 36 holes, McClelland is at 6-under 138, two strokes better than Oakmont Pro Devin Gee, who led the opening day, and Alec Stopperich of Valley Brook Country Club. McClellan, who won the Open in 2011 at Nevillewood, had four birdies and an eagle for a round of 68 Tuesday. He shot a 2-under 70 on the opening day.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Bryan D. Griest

Bryan D. Griest, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 19, 1969 to the late Gary and Marilou (Hannan) Griest. Bryan was self-employed as the owner/operator of “Safe House” inspections. He loved his kids, being a father, and video games. He was loved and will be forever missed. Bryan was the father of Paige and Griffin. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Todd (Lea Ann) Donnel. Family and friends received on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12-1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Slightly Down This Week

Gas prices declined slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $5.03 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Caruso’s Off-Broadway Show Comes To Butler

A free dance show is coming to the Butler Intermediate High School Tuesday night. Maria Caruso is a nationally known dancer, known for her creative choreography and teaching. She is bringing her one-woman show “Metamorphosis” to the Intermediate High School tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Caruso has toured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
butlerradio.com

Judith I. McBride

She was born August 30, 1946, in Worthington, Pennsylvania to the late Harry Frick and the late Mary Maxine Lash Frick. Judith graduated from Arnold High School in Arnold, PA in 1964. She was Christian by faith. Judith was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #249 of Butler and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion #243 of West Sunbury. She enjoyed reading, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. Judith adored her dogs.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Shamus Telemachus Young

Shamus Telemachus Young, 50, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Sharon (David) Noullet and the late James Young. Shamus graduated from Butler High school. He was a self-taught writer and programmer. Shamus was an author, programmer, video game pundit @ shamusyoung.com, and self-described b-list internet celebrity. He was known to be witty, insightful, intelligent, analytical, creative, eloquent, and approachable. Shamus was the father of Pippin “Bay” (Charlie and Elliot) Jubilee, Peter Telemachus Parker, and Issac Shamus Young; brother of Patrick Young, Ruth (Michael) Noullet; and uncle of Cam, Ki, Dax, Elli, Rori, and Lucy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gina Marie Maulden

Gina Marie Maulden, 64, of Cabot, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 from health complications at Concordia at the Orchard in Butler. She was born April 8, 1958 in Ridgway, Elk County, the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Donna B. (Bowen) Eozzo. Gina was a 1976 graduate of...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Line Painting Project Could Impact Traffic

Motorists should be aware of a southern Butler County road project that could impact traffic this week in Cranberry Township. A contractor will be painting centerlines, edge lines, and markings on various roads around Cranberry Township beginning today (Tuesday). Motorists are asked to use caution and stay clear of the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open
butlerradio.com

Rt. 19 Crash Causes Delays This Morning

In a developing story, a crash occurred shortly after 9:00 this morning in Cranberry at the intersection of Route 19 and Hartners Drive. According to cranberrytownship.org, one lane of Route 19 had to be closed, causing delays. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved. Two ambulances were dispatched to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Joselyn Forty

Joselyn Forty, 37, of Butler passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NJ on March 12, 1985 to the late Jose Forty and Norma Llanos. Joselyn was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved her family, dancing, movies, music, the beach, and above all else being a mother. She was known for her strong faith in the Lord and to be caring. Joselyn was the mother of Derrick and Allie; sister of Irisely “Sely” (Brady) Glover; and aunt of Hailey, Rayna, and Carma. She is also survived by her beloved boyfriend Mathew Mallon, friend Ashley (Grant) Glover, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joselyn was preceded in death by her sister Norma. Family and friends received on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

All Saints Parish Introducing New 5K Fundraiser

A new 5K race is set for this summer with proceeds benefitting a scholarship fund at Butler Catholic School. The All Saints Parish Twilight 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is set for July 29th at St. Conrad’s Church in Meridian. The course will go through the Butler Farm...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Rescued From Clay Township Pond Tuesday

Emergency responders were called out to help a man stuck in a Clay Township pond Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a male stuck in an overflow pipe in a pond along Church Road between McKinney and North Washington Roads.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Authority Announces Ridership Increase

With the price of gasoline showing no signs of substantial decline, the Butler Transit Authority is seeing increased ridership. According to Executive Director John Paul, ridership in the Authority’s commuter service to Pittsburgh increased by over 33% from April to May. Use of the Authority’s local service use also...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Interstate Pipe Gets Approval To Expand Hindman Road Facility

A local company is moving forward with plans to expand their facility. At their regular meeting Monday night, the Butler Township Commissioners gave final approval to a proposal introduced by representatives of Interstate Pipe Supply. The company will build an addition onto the front of their facility at 152 Hindman...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Hosting “Rethinking Poverty In Butler County”

Local organizations are coming together to engage the community in an effort to address poverty at an upcoming county-wide event. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is hosting Rethinking Poverty in Butler County: Anti-Poverty Coalition Reconvene on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. After first meeting...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Portersville Man Injured In Weekend Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Tourism Bureau Welcomes Two New Members

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is welcoming two new board members and adjusting their Executive Board. The actions to add Tracy Rittle and Dustin Drew for three year terms took place at the group’s monthly board meeting last week. Rittle will represent Shopping as the owner of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Residences Constructed in Butler

Butler residents may be wondering about the large crane and construction going on at a property on South Chestnut Street. According to city officials, Lutheran Senior Life purchased and consolidated several properties over the last couple years at the site of the former Serventi’s Lounge. After clearing the lot,...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Patricia L. Carben

Patricia L. Carben, 70, of Butler passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born in Butler on October 10, 1951 to the late Charles and Catherine (McQuistion) Fry. Patricia graduated from Butler High School class of 1972. She was a homemaker for the most of her life but had a few part time jobs throughout the years. Patricia was Catholic by faith and attended St. Wendelin’s Church in Carbon Center. She was a Sunday School teacher for a number of years. Patricia enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, baking, and spending time with family. She was the wife of Joseph Carben since their marriage on May 19, 1973 for 49 years; mother of Stephanie (George) Traister and Michael (Julie) Carben; sister of Sandi Chiancone and Thomas Fry; grandmother of Kaitlyn Kline, Kendra Kline, Caleb Carben, Gabriel Carben, Chyeanne Traister, and Alex Traister; and great grandmother of Tieman Campbell. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by a baby girl; brothers Bruce Fry and Charles “Charlie” Fry Jr; and sister Barbara DeSantis. There will be no public viewing but a celebration of life and mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars School Board Passes Budget Without Tax Increase

The Mars Area School Board will not raise taxes in order to meet their 2022-23 school year budget. At their meeting earlier this week, the board voted to approve the nearly $57 million budget by a vote of 8 to 0. Megan Lenz was not present. This budget is about 3% larger than the current budget.
MARS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy