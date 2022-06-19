ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Daniel Garcia Says It’s Hard to Wrestle Once a Week in AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Garcia spoke on Talk Is Jericho to talk about a variety of topics. During the interview, Garcia was questioned if working for AEW only once a week is difficult...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
#Nba#Sharper#Combat
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Roman Reigns knew his next opponent

The last episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE on FOX networks, on American TV, saw the main event close with the long-awaited match between the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns and the Original Bro Matt Riddle, who went to try to snatch the world champion belts from the athlete of Samoan origin, after months of undisputed reign in WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Gail Kim Says She Accomplished Everything She Wanted In Wrestling Business

Gail Kim recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo for an in-depth interview to promote the Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view from over the weekend. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her decision to retire in 2019, with her last bout taking place against Tessa Blanchard at the IMPACT Rebellion 2019 show.
WWE
FanSided

WWE is booking Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar again…and that’s a problem

With injuries plaguing the company, WWE decided to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Brock Lesnar yet again for SummerSlam, and that’s a problem. WWE is dealing with huge injuries at the top of their babyface depth chart. Cody Rhodes is sidelined up to nine months after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Randy Orton could potentially miss the remainder of 2022 due to a back injury. The latter hurts WWE the most, as reports indicated that Orton was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/20)

As the Road to Money In the Bank continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Riddle is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website for tonight’s show, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is advertised in the arena as a dark main event.
LINCOLN, NE
ComicBook

WWE: More Details on the John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard Backstage Situation

WWE announced via an internal memo late Monday night that John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the WWE Board of Directors' ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon allegedly paying a former employee millions of dollars to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis was directly attached to the situation and was directly mentioned multiple times in the initial report from The Wall Street Journal last week. He has not been backstage at a WWE television event since then and Bruce Prichard has stepped in to fill the position as interim Head of Talent Relations.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Scary Crash At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

That could have been worse. Injuries are a part of wrestling that are never going to be completely eradicated no matter what. The amount of experience and training a wrestler has can only make them so safe as someone always has the chance to get hurt. There are some things that are inherently dangerous no matter what and that was the case this weekend.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Riddle isn't ready yet

Money In The Bank Qualifying match: Raquel Rodriguez vs Shayna Baszler. A little slow ending, with Shayna trying the Kirifuda Clutch completely at random, but Rodriguez avoids putting her rival on the corner and ... ONE-HANDED POWERBOMB!. .. 1 ... 2 ... 3! Raquel is the second qualifier for the...
WWE
PWMania

News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight. According to a new report...
WWE
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Injury Statuses of Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson & More

A new report has some details on the injury statuses of several AEW stars including Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson, and more. Fightful Select reports that Hardy was “banged up” after his match at AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this past weekend, where he teamed with Johnny Hardy (aka John Hennigan) against Dragon Lee & Dralistico. The site notes that he was said to have some major swelling in his knee, though there’s no word about how severe the issue is.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Status

Bryan Danielson was not medically cleared to compete as of last Wednesday according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. The Blackpool Combat Club member has not competed since the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, despite the fact it was originally reported he would only be out of action for one to two weeks. That has not been the case, but recent weeks have seen teases for a potential match between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Vince McMahon Investigation, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Brock Lesnar, WWE MITB | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 7 of Fightful Wrestling Roundtable kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 21. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) with panelists Chris Van Vliet (Insight), Alex Lajas (Complex) and Alex McCarthy (Talk Sport). The week's topics include: what impact the Vince McMahon investigation could have on Stephanie McMahon, how the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card is shaping up, Brock Lesnar's return on WWE SmackDown, and who should win the men and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at WWE MITB.
WWE

