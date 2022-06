Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO