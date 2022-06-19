ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
Police lights Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal car accident in Westmoreland County shut down a portion of Interstate 70 overnight.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the interstate was shut down for a few hours because of the crash.

According to police, the head-on crash happened at mile marker 53 at the Yukon exit at 12:05 a.m.

Dispatch said one person, later identified as 25-year-old David Ott from Perryopolis, was killed and another person, a 28-year-old woman, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian.

Police said the other driving was going the wrong way down the eastbound land and crashed into Ott’s car.

Pennsylvania State Police said Ott wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said Ott suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

There’s no word on the injured person’s condition or identity.

Pennsylvania State Police also said this is being investigated as DUI and charges are pending BAC results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

l3ulldozer
3d ago

You make it sound as if it's the victims fault for not wearing a seat belt but I would place more blame on the wrong way driver!

Reply
3
