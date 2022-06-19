Whitmer denies new casino project in Muskegon

They began building this classic Gothic Victorian-era building in 1885. It officially opened in 1889 and was the architectural pride of Grand Rapids in it's time. The Grand Rapids Metropolitan area only had a population of around 75,000 when the building was dedicated with a ribbon cutting and grand ceremony, and thousands turned out to see the magnificent structure with it's beloved clock tower. What was it? This was Grand Rapids City Hall, and it was on the corner of Ottawa and Lyon, downtown.

