Premier League

Report: Chelsea Interested in Re-Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Aké

By Joseph Murray
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Dutch defender Nathan Aké from Manchester City, according to a report.

Aké, who arrived for a reported £41million from Bournemouth in 2020, has struggled to break into the City team at times, with injuries and competition for places preventing him from cementing his place in the starting XI.

However, 27-year-old was a useful squad player for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, making 27 appearances and notching three goals in all competitions as City picked up the Premier League title.

According to Di Marzio’s Nathan Gissing , Chelsea are interested in a move for their former player, who started his senior career at Stamford Bridge before departing for Bournemouth in 2017.

Thomas Tuchel is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers. The future of César Azpilicueta is also said to be uncertain , leaving Aké with a realistic chance of becoming a regular starter for The Blues.

According to The Telegraph , Aké is also on the shortlist of Newcastle United. However, the lure of Champions League football may convince him to choose a move to Stamford Bridge.

Whether Aké moves or not is likely to hinge on City’s asking price for the defender.

