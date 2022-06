We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hot chicken has always freaked me out a little, mainly because I'm a bit of a wimp when it comes to spicy food. And Nashville Hot Chicken always seems to give off a "we can't wait to watch your face melt when you eat this" vibe. But, while at POST Houston recently, I spied someone with a tray holding an incredible looking chicken sandwich and I was sold, heat or not.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO