Horry County Firefighters and The South Carolina Forestry Commission were called to the scene of a three-acre fire near Conway yesterday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Smoke from the blaze was heavy in the area of Caines Landing Road and Alligator Court. No injuries were reported and the fire did not threaten any structures. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO