ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Game #70 Father’s Day Brunch Game at Nats Park!

Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That bond between a father and a son. Ryan Zimmerman spoke about it yesterday at his jersey retirement day of what his father Keith meant to him. Beyond DNA, fathers and their children can find a deeper sense of a relationship on Father’s Day. For Zim, it was a Sweet-16 years...

www.talknats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Nats

Game #71 Beltway series in Baltimore

The Washington Nationals are in Baltimore for a two-game series against their closest MLB neighbor. Both teams are in last place in their division, and the previously named Battle of the Beltways is not much of a battle these days. The Nats will have Erick Fedde on the mound, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Talk Nats

Cleaning House? It’s Time to Move on from the Past and our Nostalgia.

OPINION: As all of us fans know, this year has stunk for the Nats in terms of winning baseball. There have been some bright spots here and there, like the potential Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray have shown, and Luis Garcia coming back up to the Majors — guns blazing. Juan Soto hasn’t been the typical other-worldy hitter he has been in the past, but his WRC+ (as of 6/21/22) is still +127, and he still has a very good looking Baseball Savant page. But besides the players on the field, the Nats have some decisions to make regarding manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo in terms of their contracts this winter. With the Lerner ownership group exploring a possible sale of the Nats, the future is extremely unclear right now.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Talk Nats

The complicated history of Beltway baseball

Even before the Washington Nationals made the move down to Washington, D.C., there has been obvious tension between D.C. and the Baltimore Orioles. Considering how close the teams are geographically, the rivalry is bound to occur. Adding onto that, the two teams have always been able to bring out the best in one another as well as stoke the flames for a contentious rivalry on and off the field. As much as this rivalry is something that can be overlooked in the grander scale of baseball, fans in the DMV are the ones who truly understand the importance of these battles as well as the significance of them.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
258
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy