Game #70 Father’s Day Brunch Game at Nats Park!

OPINION: As all of us fans know, this year has stunk for the Nats in terms of winning baseball. There have been some bright spots here and there, like the potential Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray have shown, and Luis Garcia coming back up to the Majors — guns blazing. Juan Soto hasn’t been the typical other-worldy hitter he has been in the past, but his WRC+ (as of 6/21/22) is still +127, and he still has a very good looking Baseball Savant page. But besides the players on the field, the Nats have some decisions to make regarding manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo in terms of their contracts this winter. With the Lerner ownership group exploring a possible sale of the Nats, the future is extremely unclear right now.
Comments / 0