🎥 A Day in the Life: Hubco

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Negotiations continue between Hutchinson Community College and its staff and employees on a new contract for next year. So far, both sides have met four times with most of the discussion surrounding language items. But the two sides also disagree on a salary increase for employees. The employees are asking for a 7% pay increase across the board. The school has countered with 5%, which has been pretty much the standard for state colleges and universities this year, according to HutchCC President Dr. Carter File.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO