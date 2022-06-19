ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

🎥 A Day in the Life: Hubco

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally...

Hutch Post

Bridgebuilders event set for July 14 in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department will host the 3rd Annual Bridgebuilder's BBQ. This year's event will be held on Thursday, July 14 starting at 6 p.m. at the Rice Park Community Building at 44 Swarens. The event is designed to bridge the gap between Hutchinson youth and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chief: Supply chain having an effect on fire equipment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer notes that supply chain issues are even slowing the purchase of fire equipment where the money has already been approved. "Everything, not just in the fire service, but in general, we're looking," Beer said. "We cannot even buy a chassis, a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Rising rent prices in Wichita affecting locals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for rentals is up, meaning prices are rising nationwide. Two Wichita renters say their bills went up as their apartment building filled up and their housing options dwindled. Dani Jones says she’s lived in the same apartment building in Wichita for five years, and as...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Superior Boiler receives patent for watertube design improvements

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler announced Tuesday that it has been granted a U.S. patent for engineering advancements that significantly improve the company’s watertube boiler designs. Characteristics of the company’s newly patented DFW design include:. A smaller overall footprint compared to current designs, while maintaining overall capacity.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson to hold fireworks, events July 2

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Come celebrate Independence Day in South Hutchinson with a free fireworks show on Saturday, July 2nd. There will be free inflatable bounce houses and a rock-climbing wall for the kids along with an obstacle course provided by the South Hutch Fire Department. Free hot dogs,...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ribbon cutting for "Mark's Respite" this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vitality Team of Reno County is hosting a special memorial ride honoring former Hutchinson resident and cycling enthusiast, Mark Call, this Saturday, June 25. Call was an avid cyclist in the community and a charter member of the Hutchinson Headwinds Bicycle Club. Following his death...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Contract negotiations between HutchCC and employees continue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Negotiations continue between Hutchinson Community College and its staff and employees on a new contract for next year. So far, both sides have met four times with most of the discussion surrounding language items. But the two sides also disagree on a salary increase for employees. The employees are asking for a 7% pay increase across the board. The school has countered with 5%, which has been pretty much the standard for state colleges and universities this year, according to HutchCC President Dr. Carter File.
HUTCHINSON, KS
#A Day In The Life#Hutch Post Hutchinson#Hubco#Hutchinson Bag Company
Hutch Post

Harvest in full swing in Reno, Harvey counties

The Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports are presented by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Kansas farm families spent Father’s Day weekend in the combine, a wheat harvest tradition. Hot, dry, windy weather signaled the continued rapid progression of harvest across the state. Some south-central Kansas producers have sunny harvest results to share while empathizing with farmers elsewhere that did not catch the same beneficial rains throughout the growing season. No matter the final yield or the holiday, farm families are working together to maximize the 2022 Kansas wheat crop.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More development is coming to downtown Wichita and the Delano community. The City of Wichita and EPC Real Estate Group announced on Tuesday plans for a “Ballpark District” located next to Riverfront Stadium. The mixed-use space, comprised of three buildings, will include a full-service hotel, office, retail and restaurant space. Improvements to the west bank of the Arkansas River are also included.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Spirit AeroSystems to host a job fair for hourly workers

Aerospace manufacturing workers looking for a job can attend a job fair this weekend. Spirit AeroSystems is hosting the event from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday for hourly workers. In a statement released this morning, the company says it's hiring for multiple hourly manufacturing positions at its Wichita headquarters....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Insight: The Harvest Zone

Every year around this time, the world around me has the potential to quickly turn into a continuous swirl that would be perfect for a TV series. In cinematic effect, I imagine my story would begin with a black and white tight shot of my eyes opening wide from slumber and darting back and forth in a semi-confused state.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Swim lesson deadline is today

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is the deadline to register your little ones for the second section of swimming lessons this summer through Hutch Rec at Salt City Splash. Classes run from June 27 to July 8. There are multiple times to choose from. Scholarships are available. Call Hutch Rec at (620) 663-6179 for details.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Suicide prevention training in Hutch next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A workshop to help with suicide intervention is coming up next week in Hutchinson. The ASIST training is June 27 and 28 at the Trade Center Community Room at 1600 North Lorraine. "We could probably still take a couple of people," said Beth Akins with Horizons...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

YP of Reno County Annual Meeting Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Young Professionals of Reno County will hold their Annual Meeting on June 24th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Clayworks at 1125 North Main in Hutchinson. The featured speaker this year is Jody McClure with Beyond Limits Mind Wellness. She is a local motivational speaker that will provide direction for growth as an individual and as an organization.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Health Department planning under 5 COVID shots next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will begin offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months and over next week. "We're thinking early next week," said director Karla Nichols. "We do not have the vaccine yet. We did pre-order, we just do not have it yet. They're saying we should get it later this week."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

