SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council is due to meet Monday night. As part of his report to the council, City Manager Joseph Turner said the citywide garage sale and cleanup earlier this month was a success. Fifty homes signed up to participate and all six of the roll-off dumpsters were filled with trash and debris. Turnout for the garage sale was very solid, if not higher than normal. Turner has requested residents and participants to fill out a survey requesting feedback so that we can make next year’s event more successful. So far about 20 people have responded.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO