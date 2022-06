Robert Eugene Guier, age 90, of Liberty, MO, formerly of Sweet Springs, MO, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Sweet Springs, with Rev. Sally DeMasters officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs. Memorials are suggested to Sweet Springs American Legion Post 279 or Wesley United Methodist Church in Sweet Springs. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

