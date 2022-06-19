ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two dead in weekend wrecks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women died in local crashes over the weekend. Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon says Addyson Butcher,...

U-Haul Burns on I-72 in Scott County on Monday

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 in Scott County late Monday afternoon. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles starting around 4:20PM Monday as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it, according to Quincy’s WGEM.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
Motorcycle vs. Car Crash on U.S. 67 north of Jacksonville

At least one person was injured when a motorcycle and a car crash on U.S. 67 at Mt. Zion Road north of Jacksonville this afternoon. Initial reports of a car versus motorcycle crash came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 4PM this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department, LifeStar EMS,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Multiple arrests in Bloomington over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests. On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ISP warns drivers of a rise in road rage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police is urging motorists to tamper down the road rage. According to the ISP, there’s been an increase in road rage incidents on Chicagoland expressways that have escalated to gun violence. The ISP says 35% of expressway shootings that they’ve responded to this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Woman killed in Springfield weekend crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 68-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a crash in Springfield. The crash happened near South 11th Street and East Stanford Avenue. The woman, later identified as Mary Howland of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash and Howland’s death remain under investigation by Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man arrested on weapons charge after running from Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Horse Killed In Trailer Rollover on I-72 on Saturday

One horse was killed when a trailer disconnected and rolled over on Interstate 72 outside of New Berlin Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police, New Berlin Fire & EMS, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad responded to a trailer rollover on I-72 westbound at Mile Marker 83 around 3:40PM Saturday. According...
NEW BERLIN, IL
Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash in Loami on Sunday. Allmon said the woman is Addyson Butcher of Waverly. Butcher’s SUV was found in a creek early Sunday morning near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads with her body inside. She was […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
9mm pistol confiscated in arrest

Springfield Police says they were conducting a routine patrol around East Brown Street last night around 10:30 when they spotted a man wanted for multiple warrants. 30 year old Donte Williams attempted to run away when approached by police officers but was quickly captured and arrested. Police found a loaded...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Car burglary is Crime of the Week

Someone broke into a car, stole some items including credit cards and went on an illegal spending spree and Crime Stoppers wants to know who. The incident began at Knights Action Park on June 11th when the victim discovered the car burglary and then began receiving messages their credit cards were being used in multiple places including Hy-Vee where officers were able to obtain photos and video.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash

LOAMI, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Loami. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies responded, they found an SUV in a nearby creek; it was not submerged. Deputies found the […]
LOAMI, IL
Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday. 27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald’s in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville Police arrest man driving stolen car

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police arrested a man on Sunday after discovering that the car he was driving was stolen from northwestern Missouri. Officers pulled the car over in the 800 block of Elm Street. The driver wouldn’t give his real name and was placed under arrest for possessing a stolen car. The man […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Police report weekend crime crackdown

Springfield, Illinois –The Springfield Police Department has stepped up enforcement efforts on weekend nights in response to multiple pop-up parties resulting in fights, reckless driving, and shots fired incidents. This past weekend proactive patrols resulted in multiple gun arrests. 06/19/2022 at approximately 12:34 a.m., Chris M. Reed (male, 26...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Senior in pickup kills Ride Illinois board member Ramon Escapa on bike in downstate Frederick

Tragically, a senior driving a pickup truck fatally struck Schuyler County judge, and Ride Illinois board member Ramon M. Escapa, 42, as he bicycled with his wife on a rural road near downstate Frederick, according to David Simmons, executive director of the statewide advocacy group. Frederick is located in west-central Illinois on the Illinois River, about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.
FREDERICK, IL

