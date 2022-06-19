Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available.

