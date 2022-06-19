ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police hunt for driver who fatally struck boy, 11

wdbr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are searching for a driver who ran over and killed an 11-year-old boy who was crossing a...

wdbr.com

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake

A 29-year-old Schaumburg man was charged after he allegedly dragged a police officer half a mile using his vehicle in Island Lake earlier this month. Lanord Miles, 29, of the 800 block of South Braintree Drive in Schaumburg, was charged with manufacture and delivery between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine or analog, aggravated battery […] The post 29-year-old man charged with dragging officer with his car, injuring him in Island Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ISLAND LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Loop store

CHICAGO - Thieves broke into a retail store and made off with merchandise Tuesday night in the Loop. Just before midnight, police responded to an alarm at a retail clothing store in the 100 block of South State Street. They found the front door had been shattered with a rock...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two teenage girls charged in stabbing of 15-year-old on South Side

CHICAGO - Two girls are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl last May on Chicago's South Side. The teens, ages 15 and 17, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl multiple times on May 20 in the 3100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Shot Him for No Reason’: Newly Released Video Shows Chicago Police Shot 13-Year-Old Whose Hands Were Up, Failed to Render Aid and ‘Callously’ Dragged Him on the Pavement

Video has surfaced showing a Chicago Police officer shooting a teenager in his back as his hands were in the air during a pursuit in May. The 13-year-old identified as A.G. was unarmed and followed police commands, a federal lawsuit against the city and the police officer alleges. The video...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl reported missing from Austin

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Camiel Jones was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 4900 block of Rice Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
PALOS HILLS, IL

