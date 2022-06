The New York Mets are hoping to get their two superstar pitchers back in action soon as both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are reportedly nearing a return to the mound. Unfortunately, the Mets were dealt another injury blow on Wednesday, as Carlos Carrasco exited Wednesday’s start against the Houston Astros. According to Steve Gelbs, Carrasco was removed from the game with an apparent injury, another significant blow for the Mets, who simply cannot seem to stay healthy this year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO