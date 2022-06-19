ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ethan Page On Dan Lambert’s Impact On Men of the Year, Biggest Influences Backstage In AEW

By Blake Lovell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ethan Page discussed Dan Lambert’s impact on Men of the Year, the biggest influences on him backstage in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ethan Page on Dan Lambert’s impact on Men of the...

Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
ClutchPoints

The Undertaker wishes released Superstar would someday return to WWE

The Undertaker has revealed during WrestleMania Axxess that he wishes former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt would someday return to the company. Bray Wyatt WWE Return Wanted? Speaking out of character during WrestleMania Axxess, The Undertaker, real-life Mark Calloway, spoke highly about the third-generation wrestler. A video of him was recorded saying: “Bray Wyatt, I hope […] The post The Undertaker wishes released Superstar would someday return to WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts To Brock Lesnar Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

“The Tribal Chief” is ready to deliver one last beating to “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”. Following the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, “The Head of the Table” took to social media to comment on the match.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Hangman Page Calls Out Retired Wrestlers For Attacking the Current Generation on Podcasts

Hangman Page took to Twitter on Tuesday with some harsh words for wrestlers of older generations. If you've been on Wrestling Twitter over the past few days, you've likely seen the arguments surrounding wrestler body types with particularly negative body-shaming comments being directed at AEW's Adam Cole. That partially stemmed from recent comments made by Booker T on his Reality of Wrestling Podcast.
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville starts a new business

The love story between Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and the famous "donuts" is about to reach another level that will lead the two to become business partners. In fact, for the uninitiated, these two best friends, during the various tours with the WWE, decided to try a lot of glazed donuts in all the cities they have been, to determine which were the best, also starting a series on YouTube named "DaMandyz Donutz", which then became a brand that also developed merchandising and allowed the two to do some tours where they met fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special. On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Provides Update On His Battle With Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer. The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed. “I was just in there, brushing my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Pulled From Title Match At Money In The Bank

A few weeks ago it was determined that fans would see Bianca Belair defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money in the Bank premium live event next month. Rhea Ripley earned a title shot when she won a fatal 4 way on Raw during the June 6th episode, but she will no longer be challenging for the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
Popculture

Rhea Ripley Injured, Pulled From Money in the Bank Match Against Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley is apparently injured and will no longer face Bianca Belair at WWE's next Money in the Bank premium live event. The news that Ripley would be pulled from the Raw Women's Championship match broke only minutes before Monday Night Raw via a show rundown obtained by Fightful Select. At the very start of the broadcast, Belair confirmed the news but did not elaborate on exactly what was going on with her intended adversary.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis’ Removal As Head Of WWE Talent Relations

He might not be back. WWE has a lot of people who come together to make the promotion work. This includes the wrestlers in front of the camera, but also several people who stay backstage. There are a lot of names that fans might recognize for their previous or current efforts, but now one of those names very well might not be around any longer after a scandal has taken place.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Send In A Video For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

As previously reported, several former Impact stars submitted videos for last night’s Slammiversary PPV, which celebrated the company’s 20th anniversary. This included AJ Styles, Sting and Kurt Angle. However, some fans wondered why Samoa Joe didn’t appear or submit a video for the show. In a post on Twitter, Joe explained his absence.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Cody Rhodes' injury

Although he arrived in WWE only a few months ago, Cody Rhodes continues to make a lot of talk about himself, this time however for the very bad injury that hit him during his last training and practically forced him to show up in the ring of the ' last WWE PPV, in Hell in a Cell, with a huge hematoma in the chest and an internal blood spill that created a gigantic bruise on the upper part of the athlete's body, caused by the tearing of the pectoral muscle.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Riddle isn't ready yet

Money In The Bank Qualifying match: Raquel Rodriguez vs Shayna Baszler. A little slow ending, with Shayna trying the Kirifuda Clutch completely at random, but Rodriguez avoids putting her rival on the corner and ... ONE-HANDED POWERBOMB!. .. 1 ... 2 ... 3! Raquel is the second qualifier for the...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has backstage notes of plans heading into tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which it notes are ‘subject to change’. At this time, those booked to appear include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz. There are plans for Riddle...
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Bully Ray Believes Vince McMahon May Have Sent Two Message With Promo

Bully Ray saw something different in Vince McMahon following his short promo on “WWE SmackDown.” The WWE Hall Of Famer joined Eric Bischoff on this week’s 83 Weeks and discussed the aftermath of McMahon stepping down as WWE’s Chariman and CEO. “I’ve been so desensitized to...
WWE

