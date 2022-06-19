ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Men’s University World Series Results: Unranked Teams Strike First and Advance to Winners Pool

By The Bharat Express News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Men’s College World Series got off to a flying start with the unranked teams winning the first four games of the first two days in Omaha. There have been strong offensive performances and good throwing performances in other games. After the first round of matches, the MCWS...

Pitching struggles in Arkansas’ 13-5 loss to Ole Miss at College World Series

Almost no one Dave Van Horn called on Monday night for the Arkansas baseball team could slow down the Ole Miss lineup. As such, the Rebels sent the Diamond Hogs to the elimination bracket with a 13-5 win. Van Horn threw seven different pitchers against the Rebels. Only one, Elijah Trest – who was the fifth pitcher used – avoided giving up any runs. Ole Miss jumped on the first three Arkansas pitchers – Zack Morris, Evan Taylor and Kole Ramage – for two runs each as they combined to get Arkansas through the first three innings, but trailing, 6-3. Jaxon Wiggins was the fourth Razorbacks pitcher and while he recorded three strikeouts in the four outs he managed, he walked three and gave up four hits while four Ole Miss runs scored. By that point, it was too late for any Arkansas comeback. Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott went 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run. Arkansas will play Auburn on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The Razorbacks won two of three from the Tigers during the regular season.
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The first team has been eliminated from Omaha, as the Texas Longhorns were sent home out of the losers bracket in the College World Series on Sunday. Now, the odds to win the 2022 College World Series have been updated entering Monday’s slate of games, according to FanDuel. In...
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral During College Baseball World Series

College baseball fans are well known for their ability to provide added entertainment with interesting outfit choices. But in this case, it was what this fan wasn't wearing that captured the eyes of viewers during Tuesday's College World Series broadcast. A fan in the stands for tonight's matchup between the...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To SEC's College Baseball Dominance

When the 2022 College World Series began, four of the eight teams hailed from the SEC with another two (Oklahoma and Texas) slated to join the conference at a future date. Fast forward to today and the remaining four teams - Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas - are all current or future SEC teams. And Paul Finebaum loves it.
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
extrainningsoftball.com

College Softball Postseason Awards 2022

The 2022 college softball season seems like it ended weeks ago, but also just yesterday. A year full of incredible performances, surprising results, and noteworthy accomplishments; a year that ended with the team atop the game the same Oklahoma squad that had stood tall all season long. Now, it’s time...
On3.com

2022 Manning Passing Academy: List of college quarterbacks attending released

The 2022 Manning Passing Academy is coming up this weekend, and we now know which quarterbacks will be in attendance. All told, 45 quarterbacks will participate in the camp, and some huge names are among the group. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most notable, winning the Heisman Trophy last season to help lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is also on the list after finishing fourth in the Heisman voting last year.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Contract News

Over the past few years, it's become increasingly popular for athletes to take some of their contract money as cryptocurrency. There has been a cryptocurrency boom over the past few years, which made it a potentially lucrative decision. However, those currencies are also more likely to fluctuate in value. As...
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, reveals potential alternate helmet, uniforms

Did Juice Kiffin just spoil plans for some sweet Ole Miss alternate uniforms on Twitter?. If you got lost in the peacefulness of Mississippi’s favorite dog “Dreaming of dingers” as he tweeted, you might’ve overlooked plans for some new Rebels uniforms. On the coffee table at the bottom of the photo, an inadvertent shot of uniform mock-ups are visible to the naked eye.
UPI News

Title IX at 50: huge gains for women's sports, but more work to do

MIAMI, June 23 (UPI) -- As Title IX marks its 50th anniversary Thursday, supporters proclaim the law has sparked record participation, profits and educational opportunities for women through sports. Critics say equality is stymied by the cash-driven NCAA and those who ignore the law, which protects people in education programs...
ClutchPoints

2022 College World Series Odds: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma prediction, odds and pick – 6/22/2022

After a 5-2 defeat and elimination of Notre Dame that gave Texas A&M multiple wins in the same College World Series for the first time since 1956, the Aggies now stare down Oklahoma knowing they need to beat the Sooners on back-to-back days to keep their season alive. It’s time to continue our college world series odds series with a Texas A&M-Oklahoma prediction and pick.
