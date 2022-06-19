ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Quinn Reveals A Couple Of Tantalising Clues About Season Four Final Episode

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Joe Quinn , the scene-stealing British star of Stranger Things , has revealed a couple of tantalising titbits about the highly-anticipated season four finale.

Quinn’s character is Eddie Munson, who first appeared at the beginning of the most recent season of the Netflix hit, and has won fans’ hearts as the big-haired metalhead who runs the Hellfire Club and plays in a band called Corroded Coffin. Munson is also suspected of murder and accused of satanic worship, naturally.

Without giving too much away, Quinn told the Guardian newspaper of the climactic final two-and-a-half-hour episode: “I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing.”

We can glean what we will from his response to the question of his return for the fifth and final season. He says, “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

To research his role for the mega-hit series, Quinn tried and failed to play Dungeons and Dragons himself, and instead listened to lots of heavy metal music, including Black Sabbath, Metallica and Dio. “But 99.7% of the work is that wig,” he admitted, referring to his distinctive hairpiece, which he calls “objectively ridiculous.”

Prior to Stranger Things , Quinn was best known for appearing in a list of British period dramas such as Dickensian , Howard’s End and Les Miserables . He also featured alongside Helen Mirren as her son in Catherine the Great .

He will next appear in a British independent film called Hoard , directed by Luna Carmoon, and remains overwhelmed by the success of Stranger Things , which has seen Kate Bush topping the music charts  for the first time in over four decades , with her song “Running Up that Hill” after featuring in this season’s debut episode.

Quinn adds, “I’ve seen people walking down the street wearing Hellfire Club T-shirts, which was spooky.”

Stranger Things , Season 4 volume 2 will stream on Netflix from Friday July 1.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Stranger Things 4’ Remains No.1, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘First Kill’ Gain In Netflix’s Weekly Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 anded 102.26M hours viewed in its third full week of release. That was down from 159.2M in the second full week and 335M for the first. Twenty four days in, Duffer Brothers’ hit period series has amassed 883.30 hours viewed and may cross the 900M mark by the end of the 28-day window Netflix uses to measure viewership. When Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 is factored in, the total audience for the fourth season is expected tp surpass 1 billion but with Vol.2 consisting of only two episodes vs. 7...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Kate Bush
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix has unveiled its first teaser image for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. The new photo, depicted above, shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in what appears to be outside the ICBM silo in Nevada, implying she’s back in action after training with Dr. Brenner AKA papa.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Academy Awards#British#Guardian
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Tuesday. The preview shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends prepare to fight Vecna, a malevolent and powerful being that has been terrorizing their home of Hawkins, Ind.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Five Days At Memorial’ Teaser Trailer: Vera Farmiga Stars In Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Drama

Click here to read the full article. “There is nothing else to do for them except to them make them comfortable.” So says Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Anna Pou in the first trailer for Apple TV’s Hurricane Katrina drama Five Days At Memorial. Written by EPs Oscar winner John Ridley and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse, the limited series chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. In the five days following the storm, thousands were trapped inside Memorial Medical Center. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced...
NFL
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals Kate Bush’s Music Scene Was Cut From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. British singer Kate Bush’s music almost became a part of the MCU. Christian Bale who plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder told Total Film that director Taika Waititi planned a dance scene inspired by Bush’s music, but that was axed.  “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” said Bale. He continues, “ I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the...
NFL
Deadline

Maureen Arthur Dies: ‘How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Maureen Arthur, an actress best remembered for her performance as secretary Hedy La Rue in Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and its 1967 screen adaptation, died June 15 of natural causes in Beverly Hills. She was 88. Arthur’s friend, the actor Ilene Graff, announced the news on Facebook. “The world is a little less sparkly without her,” wrote Graff, “but I am so glad I got to be her friend. Her memory will definitely be a blessing.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although her signature role arrived in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy