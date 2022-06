Gather up your jackets, and move it to the exits. Auburn baseball’s season ended Tuesday night as the sun set over Omaha. It was a banner year. The Tigers went from one of the last teams picked to one of the last teams standing: They were placed at the bottom of the SEC West in the preseason, but in the postseason, they were one of the last surviving six in the NCAA Tournament.

