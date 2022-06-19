Human feeling quiz: How to do the viral test that's taken over TikTok

A quiz which reveals what type of human feeling you are has gone viral on TikTok and here is how you can do it yourself.

If you spend any time on TikTok or even Twitter for that matter you may have seen people posting results from a quiz called the "what human feeling are you."

It's part of the latest trend on the social media platforms and funnily enough, comes from a Russian test on a website called Uquiz . The first thing you'll notice is that the quiz is in Russian so unless you can read the language we recommend that you hit translate on your browser which you can usually do in the search bar at the top of your screen.

Now, some of the questions are quite random and due to translation issues but be a bit hard to understand or read. For instance one of the questions is: "choose a random event from my life that suits you." Some of the options for this question include: "I thought about the bad, cried, and then mentally said well, fuck him and went to do my own thing" and " I listened to music on the swing for an hour and a half and thought a lot." As you can tell it's quite emo.

Anyway, the quiz gives you eleven questions to answer and at the end, it'll tell you which emotion you are. Some of them are relatively simple to explain like 'despondency' or 'love' while others are slightly more random like: "lying in a meadow on a sunny day."



Here are some of the results that people have got so far.

