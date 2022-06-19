ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul: Affordable housing development completed in Poughkeepsie

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the $23 million dollar affordable housing development in Poughkeepsie

Crannell Square features 75 affordable apartments in an energy-efficient building, and 12 supportive homes.

Sections are reserved for individuals with mental health or physical disabilities.

The development was built at the site of an unused parking lot and was designed to increase walking in downtown Poughkeepsie.

Crannell Square is a part of Hochul's five-year, $25 billion housing plan.

Lisa Jackson
3d ago

Ask the lady in previous articles since she knows how the program works. But when I received a call they told me you had have an income of forty thousand a year .And a 2 bedroom starts at 1500.So what is affordable 🤔

