Gov. Hochul: Affordable housing development completed in Poughkeepsie
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the $23 million dollar affordable housing development in Poughkeepsie
Crannell Square features 75 affordable apartments in an energy-efficient building, and 12 supportive homes.
Sections are reserved for individuals with mental health or physical disabilities.
The development was built at the site of an unused parking lot and was designed to increase walking in downtown Poughkeepsie.
Crannell Square is a part of Hochul's five-year, $25 billion housing plan.
Comments / 8