Father-daughter dance holds a special place in wedding traditions

The emotional wedding dance of a parent and child becomes one of the big day’s best memories.

It is perhaps the only time during a very hectic day when they are alone – albeit with all eyes on them. It’s a chance to remember all they’ve been through together, say thank you and, inevitably, cry.

“I love the father-daughter dance,” said Paulette Szykowny. “They’re the tear-jerkers!

“It’s very moving for the father to have this special time to be with his daughter, and the closer you get to the wedding, the more emotional they get – realizing that his little daughter is getting married. They get caught up in the lyrics of the songs and you can see the different relationships the fathers and daughters have – whether they’re a joking, fun relationship or whether they’re quiet and more intellectual types.”

Ms. Szykowny, owner-instructor of Paulette’s Studio of Dance in Toledo, advertises “wedding dance prep” to help those hoping to take their waltz and foxtrot up a notch.

Jessica Voto and Ken Rossler Jr. were getting married Saturday – the day before Father’s Day – and the bride asked her father, retired Grandville orthopedic surgeon Steve Voto, to take dance lessons with her.

Their dance, performed on a floor under a tent in an idyllic setting at Laurel Run Farm in Nelsonville, would be to “Unforgettable.” It’s the version Natalie Cole turned into a 1991 Grammy Award winner with father Nat King Cole’s recording from 40 years prior blended beautifully with her vocals. Ms. Voto gave her father a list of potential songs, and he selected that one.

They’d been preparing to waltz to it with one-hour lessons at the dance studio at 4853 Monroe Street every Tuesday since March. And before their last lesson, father and daughter were asked what they loved most about one another.

“It was really quite easy raising Jess,” said Mr. Voto. “She had a level-headed childhood and did exceptional at school [she’s a University of Toledo graduate who went onto earn an MBA degree]. It’s not so much the things I love about her, but just watching her over 30 years …”

He paused and his eyes filled with tears before he continued. “And she’s grown up! I hope I make it through this.”

His daughter, visibly touched, leaned in across the table toward him.

“He never says no to anything,” she said. “He’s given me anything and everything I’ve asked for, but it isn’t about the money. I asked him if he’d take dance lessons, and he said, ‘Sure.’ He’s just my dad. He’s all I know. He would take me to the hospital and I would do the rounds with him. I got to eat Pepsi and Oreos. We always have fun, wherever we go.

“He is like me, and that’s irritating [laughter]. I ask for advice and he gives me direct advice, and doesn’t sugarcoat it. And I need it. You have to be loving sometimes, but he will say, ‘This is what you have to do. This is the advice. Take it or leave it.’ It cuts down the drama. He says I knew the answer before I asked the question: ‘Believe in yourself. Go do it.’ ”

Those attending the wedding will easily detect how much they love one another. And they’ll also see what a smooth dancing duo they’ve become. They went from methodical to melodical. The father said he played drums and has “some rhythm,” but needed to transfer that to the “athletic” movements of dance.

“You get more comfortable but you’ve definitely got to practice,” Mr. Voto said.

His daughter had taken dancing lessons before and so she was move advanced. But they’ve learned together for three months, and their pace increased as their confidence did.

Just as Ms. Szykowny had realized 25 years ago in preparing for her own father-daughter dance, Jessica said she learned “to just follow along” and let him lead. “There’s no use in yelling,” she said, laughing. “You just go wherever they go.”

They’ve learned to become a team on the dance floor.

“Yeah!” Ms. Szykowny shouted to them after one dance Tuesday. “That was good. That was good!”

They finally got down the “pretzel” move with their arms intertwined before unlocking from their dance holds, and Mr. Voto said: “It just clicked in my brain … finally.”

Their instructor connected with them.

Ms. Szykowny said, “My mom and dad danced all the time and I have danced my entire life.” She took jazz, tap and ballet lessons and learned modern dance before ballroom and Latin dancing. She was good, too, becoming a dancer in the “City Lights” production at the Flamingo Hilton resort in Las Vegas, and then appearing in the Siegfried and Roy show and Great Balls of Fire , a 1989 movie starring Dennis Quaid as Jerry Lee Lewis.

She returned home to Toledo and began working as a dance instructor in 1996, eventually opening up her own studio 10 years later.

However, where the father-daughter dance is concerned, she channels from the personal experience of her own dance in October 1997 at Nazareth Hall in nearby Grand Rapids with her father, Gerald Szykowny, now 86. He worked in quality control at Chrysler and still lives in Toledo.

“When my dad has words of wisdom they’re deep,” she said. “He’s a deep thinker, and when he says something it’s with a lot of heart.”

Asked for the best advice Dad gave her, she smiled and said, “ ‘Keep dancing.’ And every time I got a day job, it would backfire on me. Dancing kept calling back. He just kept saying, do what you’re doing. He’s so proud of me.”

Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” was their song.

“It was out of respect that I let my father lead the whole dance,” said Ms. Szykowny. “He’s more of a jitterbug, two-step dancer, and I just followed him with a single-time swing. To do a slower, proper box step was against his muscle memory.

“I followed his style. And to me – I don’t know if the right word was endearing – but there came to be a certain point that I just had to let it go during my lessons for him. We joke about it still today. I say, ‘You know, Dad, you’re my only failed student.’ ”

She laughed. Dad wasn’t into waltzing or the foxtrot – which she said are the two most popular father-daughter dance styles.

Ms. Szykowny said she wore “a traditional dress, the big Cinderella, lots of crystals” when she married Graden McIntyre, her husband of 25 years, and Ms. Voto described her dress: “It’s really lacy with a big, long trailing. My veil is just as long. It’s like Cinderella’s dress.”

Cinderella is a popular visual for a day to be remembered.

Ms. Szykowny teaches all kinds of dance, but takes a special pleasure in working with fathers and daughters. She estimated that about 75 pairs come in each year.

“I enjoy watching the process and the emotion,” she said, “and just the pride on both sides. It’s heart-warming to me. I get teary! I have to fight my tears watching them dance. I keep a box of tissues here. And they just cannot make it through their song without crying.”

She’s also been giving lessons to Ms. Voto, who works in employee benefits account administration for Brown & Brown insurance in Perrysburg, and Mr. Rossler, a special education math and science teacher at Toledo Rogers High, on Wednesdays.

Mr. Voto and his wife, Dianne Voto, to whom he gives great credit for parenting when being a doctor took so much of his time, are excited about giving their daughter special wedding presents they designed. They are a necklace with a diamond from her grandmother Voto’s wedding ring and a pair of earrings that both feature 15 diamonds. Two of those diamonds are from the ring of her maternal grandmother.

“We wanted to give her jewelry to remember the wedding by,” said Mr. Voto. “I become very symbolic in the things I do, and Jess will have been with us 30 years [with a birthday in October].”

He got choked up and added, “I wanted to give her 30 diamonds to remember those 30 years.”

After talking about one another, it was time to dance.

“Unforgettable” was played one more time for their final dance at the studio:

“Unforgettable

That’s what you are,

Unforgettable

Though near or far.”

They smiled at one another, a few tears coming. Hey, they were practicing for the real thing, right?

“Unforgettable

In every way,

And forever more.

That’s how you’ll stay.”

Ms. Szykowny was extremely pleased with them both after they unwound on that last “pretzel” move.

“That was good,” she told the Votos. “That end was relaxed, a good ending.

“What was good was you guys smiling and talking. That brings in everyone who’s watching.”

There are some things that can’t be taught, and that’s what the Votos will bring more than anything to their wedding dance – the love they’ve been building on for 30 years.

“I think I’ll be OK,” said Ms. Voto, “but if he cries, I’ll probably cry.”

Book it.

“I love my Daddy,” she said. “There is no one else like Steve Voto. I love him.”

Her father said he cried just writing the speech he will give at the wedding dinner. But after walking her down the aisle, giving his speech and their dance, Jessica and Ken will be off to their honeymoon in Hawaii.

His little girl will be on a plane and his “Father of the Bride” moment will be over. But he said “ownership” has never been an issue with him. It’s said that if you love someone, you let them go free.

And he intends on doing just that, tears of joy streaming down his cheeks.