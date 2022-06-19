ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendel: Erie Shores Council honors volunteers for decades of service

By By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

HAPPY Father's Day to all fathers, grandfathers, and father figures.

Speaking of fathers, many are avid volunteers.

THE 96th annual Scouter Recognition Dinner of the Boy Scouts of America’s Erie Shores Council, presented by NSG Group at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons on June 1, recognized many steadfast volunteers — too many to name them all.

Council president Shawn Chowdhary welcomed attendees, and then everyone stood for the presentation of colors, the pledge of allegiance, the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and a prayer.

Emcee Jeff Smith of WTOL-TV, Channel 11, kept the evening on target.

Ed Caldwell , executive director of the Erie Shores Council, thanked everyone.

Then a host of volunteers were recognized including the Good Scout Corporate Honoree, Dan Anderson of The Andersons. Mr. Anderson was also presented with the Gregory A. Hendel Lifetime Service Award, in honor of my late brother Greg, who was a longtime scout. It was with pleasure that I helped present him this award for his endless commitment to scouts. He’s an Eagle Scout who’s already been honored with a Silver Beaver Award and the Torch of Gold Award, among other recognitions.

The John C. Haar Lifetime Service Award went to Dr. David J. Ledrick, and the Glenda M. Bowman Lifetime Inspirational Leadership Award went to Michael B. Wagner , who that night was celebrating his 59th wedding anniversary with his wife Diane . The Torch of Gold Award went to Joseph E. Lemble for his exceptional service in working with scouts who have disabilities.

The Venturing Leadership Award went to Marie L. Grundy .

The Unit Veteran Award was presented to Troop 39 of Rosary Cathedral Parish, Commodore Perry District, for 105 years of service. And there were many more honors for years of service ranging from 95 to 25.

Individual Veteran Awards went to Gary Nordahl , recognizing 60 years; Sharon Hankinson , recognizing 50 years, and Jerry Britt , recognizing 40 years.

The Distinguished Commissioner Service Award, presented by council commissioner Alan Bernard , went to Chuck Baaske .

Silver Beaver Awards for exceptional service: Tammy Blue , H. Lee Davenport , and Thomas W. Miller .

Taps ended the evening.

THE Salvation Army of Greater Toledo held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to thank its volunteers and community partners at The Venues in downtown Toledo on May 11.

“The annual tradition focuses upon one of our single-greatest assets: our volunteers!" said Maj. Tom Duperree , area commander.

The event included jazz-era songs by Michigan’s Rob Crozier Jazz Ensemble. Guests stayed for the tunes or grabbed a meal to go provided by Tony Packo’s, one of the Salvation Army partners.

The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization that helps individuals, families, and whole communities lead healthier, safer, and more productive lives. Its holistic approach considers the individual's physical, emotional, economic, and spiritual needs, offering rent and utility assistance, music, arts and educational programs, spiritual development, drug rehabilitation, counseling, and more. Its food pantry serves more than 1,000 individuals per month.

HISTORIC Perrysburg, Inc., a group of volunteers dedicated to the preservation of the architectural and cultural heritage of Perrysburg, held its first annual banquet since 2019 on May 2. President Rachael Davis and the group celebrated its 45th anniversary at Carranor Hunt and Polo Club.

Lou Hebert shared a smattering of interesting stories about the history of Perrysburg, based on his book The Hidden History of Toledo . Then Joe Klein , the first president of Historic Perrysburg, Inc., announced the honorees of the Hilda Bentley History Award: the Kazmaier family. He gave a slide presentation of the Kazmaiers’ store through the years, and thanked the Kazmaier family for their business’s longevity. It’s spanned multiple generations with dedication for civic responsibility.

Allen Kazmaier , a third-generation business owner and operator, humbly accepted the award. He announced that the family’s store will celebrate 125 years in business next year. He shared a few memories, and proudly shared that his son Michael has been with the business for 27 years.

Seen were Helen and Jim Haas , Pam and Bill Davis , Ron and Becky Visser , Bob and Jackie Venzel , Dave and Diane Kleeberger , Kitty Beth Millhon , Jarman and Rachael Davis , Jeff and Joy Studer and Richard Baranowski .

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

WTOL 11

40,000 books to be given away to Toledo families

TOLEDO, Ohio — School is out, but education experts say it's important for kids to keep reading all summer long. The Toledo Federation of Teachers is teaming up with MetroParks Toledo for a massive book giveaway. 40,000 books will be handed out on Saturday, June 25. Volunteers are spending...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo handing out grants for store renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Economic Development announced the availability of approximately $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds Wednesday to support the renovation of vacant, first-floor commercial spaces. The program will help property owners bring these spaces into compliance with state and local building code, fire safety code, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, returning them to productive use.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs. “We have...
WAUSEON, OH
