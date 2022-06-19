ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez introduces child to stage for special duet using gender-neutral pronouns

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4TYQ_0gFVKSxL00

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of duet at a concert this week.

The singer performed on Thursday (16 June) in Los Angeles, and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.

“They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

Hustlers star Lopez uploaded footage of the performance, in which the pair sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years”, to her social media channels. Emme could be seen using a rainbow coloured microphone as she also sang parts of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s very own “Let’s Get Loud”.

One video was shared on TikTok, with Lopez’s fans praising the singer for her touching speech ahead of the duet.

“This was J-Lo sharing that information,” one fan wrote, adding: “It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child.”

Emme is Lopez’s youngest child, and their father is Marc Anthony, whom Lopez divorced in 2014.

The concert was held in order to raise funds for education, health care, homelessness and social justice issues in Los Angeles.

