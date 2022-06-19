ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study suggests having more children could make your brain deteriorate faster

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A new study in the Demography journal suggests that having more than two children, could contribute to your brain deteriorating quicker later in life.

Parents who were interviewed about the revelation said they could understand why, suggesting that adding more children to their brood “pulled their brain in a million different directions”.

“The negative effect of having three or more children on cognitive functioning is not negligible, it is equivalent to 6.2 years of ageing,” admits Eric Bonsang, Ph.D., professor of economics at the Université Paris-Dauphine, who worked on the study.

The Independent

Experimental brain test on Canadian girl with autism stuns researchers trying to prevent severe self-harm

The preliminary results of an experiment on a Canadian girl diagnosed with a rare form of autism spectrum disorder has stunned researchers after they were able to send electrical signals deep into her brain and stop the 9-year-old from inflicting herself with severe self-harm.Ellie Tomjanovic lives in the southern Ontario city of Barrie, lying just about 100km away from the SickKids hospital in Toronto where she received the experimental treatment of deep-brain stimulations (DBS) in December 2020 for her self-injurious behaviour.Ellie, who was diagnosed with the rare genetic neurological disorder called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome when she was a child, had...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists say inability to complete simple at-home test is linked to increased risk of early death

An inability to stand on one leg in older age is linked to increased risk of earlier death, according to a new study that sheds more light on the association between balance and mortality. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that middle-aged people and senior citizens who are unable to stand on one leg for more than 10 seconds have greater chances of dying in a decade than those who are able to pass the mobility test.Earlier studies have linked the inability to stand on one leg to a greater risk of stroke, and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Female scientists less likely to get credit in all fields and at every level, research finds

Women in science are less likely to receive authorship credit for the work they do than their male counterparts, a new analysis has revealed.Women are less likely than men to get credit at every position level, with the gap particularly evident at earlier stages of their careers, showed the study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.Women are also less likely than men to be named on patents related to projects they both worked on with a gap of nearly 60 per cent even while controlling for all factors, said researchers, including those from the US’s New York University (NYU).They...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Obese woman who ‘couldn’t wear shoes’ because of her size shares the simple food swaps that saw her shed half her bodyweight

A 19st 2lb size 24 grandmother who loves baking and whose 30-year weight struggles peaked after she lost her husband to bone marrow cancer has shed nearly 9st to reach her 10st 6lb size 12 goal just before turning 60.Weight first became an issue for retired nurse Christine Burnell, 59, following the birth of her second daughter in 1987, after which she could not shift her baby weight and went on to yo-yo between sizes 14 and 18 for years.When her librarian husband John Burnell died, aged 47, in 2007,  both her daughters had left home and 5ft 4in Christine...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with rare form of kidney cancer is now helping patients at the hospital that treated her

A woman whose kidney cancer was diagnosed at the height of the pandemic and was left so traumatised she developed PTSD symptoms has turned full circle and is helping patients with their psychological health at the hospital where she was treated.Life was going brilliantly for recruiter Laura Wilkinson, 30, when the March 2020 lockdown hit, as she decided to move her long-term boyfriend, electronics technician Ashley Wilson, 27, into her home in Lancaster, Lancashire, only for him to propose the following day.Her only niggle came in June when the urinary tract infections (UTIs)  she had experienced back to back...
CANCER
