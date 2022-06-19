ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starmer accuses Tories of ‘pouring petrol on the fire’ over rail strikes

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Keir Starmer is accusing the Tories of “pouring petrol on the fire” over the rail dispute which is set to cause disruptive strikes over the next week.

“They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division,” he said during a Labour conference speech.

“Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire.”

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

