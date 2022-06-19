Starmer accuses Tories of ‘pouring petrol on the fire’ over rail strikes

Keir Starmer is accusing the Tories of “pouring petrol on the fire” over the rail dispute which is set to cause disruptive strikes over the next week.

“They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division,” he said during a Labour conference speech.

“Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire.”

