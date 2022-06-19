ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Default Browser That’s Running Down Your iPhone Battery

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUEFg_0gFVJskK00
Shutterstock

They may seem like they serve the exact same function, but browsers are not one and the same. Some browsers cause minimal stress on your battery and phone and can even help save battery power. But others, including one repeat offender that is constantly on tech experts’ “nope” list can cause major battery drainage and other issues. Tech experts agree: this is the one default browser that’s running down your iPhone battery.

Ditch Chrome

Chrome is a popular and reliable internet browser, according to Allan Borch, growth hacker and founder of DotcomDollar. And Borch says it works equally fast on an iPhone — but just using it has some consequences.

“For example, opening many tabs or running heavy graphic-intensive web pages drains the ram and consequently slows down the iPhone system.,” Borch says. “The browser is itself a privacy nightmare so better ditch it altogether.”

Safari Is Also Risky

Chrome may lead the way when it comes to browsers that can wear down your device, but it’s not the only risky pick. “Every Safari website has its own script and ads which individually take up their own power,” Says Emma Gordon, founder of USSalvageYards. “Also each tab on your browser page occupies some amount of CPU memory which when opened drains a lot of battery. The power each takes may not be too much but when they are all combined ( for each website) the power consumption will be great. This means that for each website you open, you are losing some battery percentage and for each tab you click, your battery keeps on draining. To extend battery life, close any browser window or tabs you don’t need at the moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeI6J_0gFVJskK00

And if you really want to save battery power, Gordon recommends using Mozilla Firefox, which she says is a better option than Safari.

“Its anti ads technology (that is, a technology that blocks ads) reduces power consumption therefore increasing the duration of your battery,” Gordon says.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Internet Browser#Tech#Browsers#Smart Phone#Ios#Dotcomdollar
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
CNET

Getting Bombarded With Spam Calls? Do This to Help Prevent Them

There's no doubt that you've received at least one spam call or robocall in the past week. Maybe you'll even get one today. These annoying and potentially hazardous calls have become part of the new normal. This year alone, Americans are expected to get over 52 billion robocalls, which breaks down to approximately 1 billion calls every week, according to YouMail, a company that specializes in blocking them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Your iPhone Has a Hidden Trackpad. Here's How to Unlock It

Apple packs its iPhones and iPads with a bunch of neat hidden features, and more seem to be added with each iOS (or iPadOS) update. The latest update, the 15.5 update, brought new privacy features and tweaks to Apple Cash. Plus, more upgrades are likely coming soon with iOS 16. The follow-up to iOS 15 is expected to debut at WWDC, Apple's annual developers conference, in June, but it'll probably be in beta until the fall.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)

Widely criticized for following the competition's example in all the wrong ways in recent months and vastly reducing the impact of its once industry-disrupting Un-carrier program in recent years, T-Mobile has yet another big "move" planned for tomorrow. Yes, Magenta CEO Mike Sievert will announce... something "via video" at 7...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy