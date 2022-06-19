Shutterstock

They may seem like they serve the exact same function, but browsers are not one and the same. Some browsers cause minimal stress on your battery and phone and can even help save battery power. But others, including one repeat offender that is constantly on tech experts’ “nope” list can cause major battery drainage and other issues. Tech experts agree: this is the one default browser that’s running down your iPhone battery.

Ditch Chrome

Chrome is a popular and reliable internet browser, according to Allan Borch, growth hacker and founder of DotcomDollar. And Borch says it works equally fast on an iPhone — but just using it has some consequences.

“For example, opening many tabs or running heavy graphic-intensive web pages drains the ram and consequently slows down the iPhone system.,” Borch says. “The browser is itself a privacy nightmare so better ditch it altogether.”

Safari Is Also Risky

Chrome may lead the way when it comes to browsers that can wear down your device, but it’s not the only risky pick. “Every Safari website has its own script and ads which individually take up their own power,” Says Emma Gordon, founder of USSalvageYards. “Also each tab on your browser page occupies some amount of CPU memory which when opened drains a lot of battery. The power each takes may not be too much but when they are all combined ( for each website) the power consumption will be great. This means that for each website you open, you are losing some battery percentage and for each tab you click, your battery keeps on draining. To extend battery life, close any browser window or tabs you don’t need at the moment.”

And if you really want to save battery power, Gordon recommends using Mozilla Firefox, which she says is a better option than Safari.

“Its anti ads technology (that is, a technology that blocks ads) reduces power consumption therefore increasing the duration of your battery,” Gordon says.