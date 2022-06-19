GOOD NEWS: Names in the News June 19, 2022

GRADUATES

CANYON West Texas A&M University has named the following local and area graduates for the spring semester.

Odessa: Patrick Wayne Lucas. Bachelor of Music Ed Bachelor of Music Ed, Music Education (summa cum laude); and Isabella C. Stewart, Master of Business Administration, general business/management.

Patrick Wayne Lucas. Bachelor of Music Ed Bachelor of Music Ed, Music Education (summa cum laude); and Isabella C. Stewart, Master of Business Administration, general business/management. Andrews: Jonathon Kyle Loyless, Bachelor of Science, biology (cum laude); Tomas Jonathan Ortiz, bachelor of science, biology (cum laude).

Jonathon Kyle Loyless, Bachelor of Science, biology (cum laude); Tomas Jonathan Ortiz, bachelor of science, biology (cum laude). Midland: Abby Gail Marsh, Master of Science, Comm Disorders; Joaquin Isai Sotelo, Bachelor of Music, Music (summa cum laude).

Abby Gail Marsh, Master of Science, Comm Disorders; Joaquin Isai Sotelo, Bachelor of Music, Music (summa cum laude). Monahans: Kimberly Dawn Licon, Master of Education, School Counseling.

HUNTSVILLE Houston State University has named the following local and area graduates for the spring semester.

Odessa: Eilene Najera, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Micheal White, Bachelor of App Arts and Science, Applied Arts-Science.

Eilene Najera, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Micheal White, Bachelor of App Arts and Science, Applied Arts-Science. Pecos: Jessica Machuca, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude.

Jessica Machuca, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude. Seminole: Beverly Fehr, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Summa Cum Laude.

PORTALES, N.M. Amanda White and Sierra Devirgilio, both of Odessa, and Thomas Wight of Kermit graduated from Eastern New Mexico University during the spring semester.

TROY, ALABAMA Cynthia Reaves of Gardendale graduated from Troy University during the spring semester.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA Sandra Vega of Odessa and Alexander Banuelos of Gardendale graduated at the University of Alabama during the spring semester.

Vega earned a Master of Fine Arts and Banuelos earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

WICHITA FALLS Kristi Lee Gray of Odessa and Jennifer Nicole Aguillon of Pecos, both earned their master of education from Midwestern State University during the spring semester.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CANYON West Texas A&M University has named the following local and area students to the President’s List for the spring semester.

Fort Davis: John Merrill.

John Merrill. Midland: McKenzie Bonner, Averi Durham, Rachel Stansell.

LAMONI, IOWA Stazie Church of Stanton graduated from Graceland University during the spring semester.

LEVELLAND South Plains College has named the following students to the President’s List for the spring semester.

Alpine: Aaliyah Fierro.

Aaliyah Fierro. Goldsmith: Kristal Wight.

Kristal Wight. Lamesa: Rafael Esquivel, Sandra Morales.

Rafael Esquivel, Sandra Morales. Odessa: Mayah Garcia, Francisco Muniz, Austyn Richardson.

Mayah Garcia, Francisco Muniz, Austyn Richardson. Seagraves: Morgan Berner, Jadyn Conde, Alyssa Estrada, Rebecca Sarabia, Tyreke Shanklin.

Morgan Berner, Jadyn Conde, Alyssa Estrada, Rebecca Sarabia, Tyreke Shanklin. Seminole: Macey Duncan, Bianca Galvan, Jayda Heppner, Justin Knelsen, Yesina Marchan.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA Nicholas Pursley was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring semester.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

DEAN’S LIST

ABILENE Karis Cox, Juan Rivera, April Riggen, Jaycee Pruitt, all of Odessa, have been named to the Dean’s List at Abilene Christian University for the spring semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

ANGOLA, INDIANA Cassidy Jones of Stanton was named to the Dean’s List at Trine University for the spring semester.

To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

CANYON West Texas A&M University has named the following local and area students to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Odessa: Norrin Hodgson, Amaya Rangel.

Norrin Hodgson, Amaya Rangel. Andrews: Jonathon Loyless.

Jonathon Loyless. Kermit: Abigail Wight.

Abigail Wight. Midland: Marin Bullock, Marcus Curnutte, Ryley Flud, Laura Kator, Luke Rodriguez.

Marin Bullock, Marcus Curnutte, Ryley Flud, Laura Kator, Luke Rodriguez. Pecos: Angela Meierhoff.

CLINTON, MISS. Marianne Lee of Odessa has been named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi College for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

LEVELLAND South Plains College recently named the following local and area students to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Odessa: Kendy Molinar.

Kendy Molinar. Alpine: Brady Crump.

Brady Crump. Andrews: Paxton Hair.

Paxton Hair. Seagraves: Sindi Orozco, Kaylee Fierro, Daniela Rascon, Mona Gibson Nolan

Sindi Orozco, Kaylee Fierro, Daniela Rascon, Mona Gibson Nolan Seminole: Elisa Soliz, Brenden Baker, Jerry Knelsen, Briley Cavazos, Brecken Swimmer, Fatima Saiz, Meredith Guffey, Shelton Furlow, Samantha Gutierrez, Parker Freeman, Lynette Guevara, Justyn Sales, Diego Medrano, Brody Crawford, Abigail Avitia-Lopez.

Elisa Soliz, Brenden Baker, Jerry Knelsen, Briley Cavazos, Brecken Swimmer, Fatima Saiz, Meredith Guffey, Shelton Furlow, Samantha Gutierrez, Parker Freeman, Lynette Guevara, Justyn Sales, Diego Medrano, Brody Crawford, Abigail Avitia-Lopez. Stanton: Tyler Benedict.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

PLAINVIEW Briana Moore of Odessa has been named to the Dean’s List at Wayland Baptist University for the spring semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during that same time frame.

PORTALES, N.M. Thomas Wight of Andrew has been named to the Dean’s List at Eastern New Mexico University for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

SAN ANGELO Angelo State University recently named the following local and area students to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Odessa: Christa Adjani, Abigail Anderson, Angel Benavides, Carson Cabral, Machilee Carlson, Brady Greenlee, Jamie Masey, Gabriela Rojas, Alecia Rose, Kiara Villagonzalo, Joshua Weakland.

Christa Adjani, Abigail Anderson, Angel Benavides, Carson Cabral, Machilee Carlson, Brady Greenlee, Jamie Masey, Gabriela Rojas, Alecia Rose, Kiara Villagonzalo, Joshua Weakland. Alpine: Sydney Anderson, Riley Arndt, Julio Estrada, Matthew Fields, Thomas Spencer.

Sydney Anderson, Riley Arndt, Julio Estrada, Matthew Fields, Thomas Spencer. Andrews: Halie Brumfield, Anley Longshore, Skyler Strube.

Halie Brumfield, Anley Longshore, Skyler Strube. Balmorhea: Tyler Dutchover, Emmanuel Serna.

Tyler Dutchover, Emmanuel Serna. Crane: Natalie Bernard, Jadence McDonald, Bryshna Solis, Illeanna Tarin.

Natalie Bernard, Jadence McDonald, Bryshna Solis, Illeanna Tarin. Fort Stockton: Lindy Ochoa, Jordan Ward.

Lindy Ochoa, Jordan Ward. Grandfalls: Yasmine Rodriguez.

Yasmine Rodriguez. McCamey: Syreal Baiza, Cotie Brown, Kyndall Rohan, Andrew Zarate, Rachelle Loya.

Syreal Baiza, Cotie Brown, Kyndall Rohan, Andrew Zarate, Rachelle Loya. Midland: Adamaris Lopez, Christian Price, Crystal Rodriguez.

Adamaris Lopez, Christian Price, Crystal Rodriguez. Monahans: Alexis Armendariz, Coty Beard, Ignacio Flores, Ozlyan Juarez.

Alexis Armendariz, Coty Beard, Ignacio Flores, Ozlyan Juarez. Pecos: Zoellee Alvarez, Lizette Macias, Karen Perez.

Zoellee Alvarez, Lizette Macias, Karen Perez. Rankin: Victoria Guerra.

Victoria Guerra. Seminole: Luis Arreola, Robin Franklin, Sydney Gonzales, Kaighan Gray, Sierra Talamantes.

Luis Arreola, Robin Franklin, Sydney Gonzales, Kaighan Gray, Sierra Talamantes. Stanton: Brooke Anderson, Jacklyn Graham, Cooper Sims, Gabrielle Vanderveen.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

HONOR ROLL LIST

UNIVERSITY, MISS. Victoria Gray of Andrews was named to the Honor Roll list at the University of Mississippi during the spring semester.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.