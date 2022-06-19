ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vduZm_0gFVIxCA00

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old arrested after Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a handgun after they responded to a “shots fired” call. Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of East Winslow around 10:20 P.M on Monday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers saw two people walking […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police investigate murder of 23-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Police learned the shooting […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car crushed by trailer in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were reportedly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a trailer tipped onto and crushed a car in a crash near the Spring Creek and Auburn Street cloverleaf, witnesses said. According to the owner of the car, his brother and his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission, and he reported it stolen. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police arrest felon on gun possession charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Desmar Lewis, 25, on possession of a firearm. Lewis is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior incarceration. Police said officers received information that Lewis was at a residence in the 800 block of South Galena and was in possession of the weapon. When officers arrived, […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Vigil held for 23-year-old murder victim in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community gathered together to remember a young man who was gunned down. Daquaveon Jackson was shot and killed over the weekend. There were at least 100 people who showed up Monday night in remembrance of Jackson’s life, which an organizer said speaks to how loved the 23-year-old was. “I’m […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy