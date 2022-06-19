ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpbUi_0gFVIuXz00

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

‘They provoked all of this:’ Man says he beat co-worker to death over suspected affair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His co-workers repeatedly ridiculed him over his estranged wife’s alleged affair with a man he worked with, Jose Gutierrez-Rosales said. They would pretend to call her. They laughed and bullied him. He had had enough. “They provoked all of this,” Gutierrez-Rosales told sheriff’s investigators. On April 18, Gutierrez-Rosales said he and […]
KGET

2 brothers convicted of murder a decade apart in DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2012, Albert Flores Garza was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for a crash in which he drove drunk and killed two people. He’ll soon be joined in the prison system by his brother, Steve Flores Garza, convicted Wednesday of an eerily similar crime. Steve Garza, like his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman allegedly killed by roommate identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was killed by her roommate in Oildale has been identified. Lupe Melendrez, 22, was found dead May 20 with “traumatic injuries” at her home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death are pending. Her mother, Linda […]
OILDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Independent

California woman sentenced to 15 months for punching Southwest Airlines flight attendant

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant mid-flight and broke her teeth has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.The Sacramento woman, Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, was also ordered to pay $26,000 (£20,587) in restitution and will also be required to serve three years of parole after her release from federal prison, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.The 29-year-old, whose violent assault on the flight attendant was captured in a viral video that was circulated widely following the May 2021 incident, had pleaded guilty in December to a charge of interfering with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy