Riverside County, CA

Voting is easy in California. But few people participate. Here are some ideas for change

By Desert Sun Editorial Board
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

We get our ballots in the mail without lifting a finter. We can fill them in whenever we like, then mail them back for free or drop them off at 90 places across Riverside County. We can wait until Election Day and vote the old-school way, at our local polling place or any of about 150 others .

Heck, you can vote at the mall munching an Auntie Anne’s pretzel.

California could hardly make it easier to participate in democracy. Yet most people don’t, at least not all the time.

In the primary election that just passed, less than 30% of registered county voters bothered to take part.

As a society, we are failing to show people how important their voices are. We’ve made it easy to vote, but not clear why they should.

There’s no one solution here, but we have some ideas.

First, let’s understand the scope of the problem: In addition to the 900,000-plus people in the county who were registered but didn’t vote, another 20% of eligible adults aren’t even registered.

That means 1.2 million people, almost 80% of adults in the county, had no say in who will be our sheriff for four years, who will try to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom and many other races.

The picture was similar elsewhere in California.

People have been bemoaning low voter turnout for decades, rightly saying it allows our leaders to be chosen by a sliver of the electorate that’s not representative. Historically, voters have been older, whiter and wealthier than the rest of the country.

For a long time, one big explanation for low turnout was clear: Voting was kind of a pain.

You had to show up at a certain polling place on a particular Tuesday. Sometimes there were lines. It could be raining, freezing or brutally hot, and you might not have time before or after work.

Then states introduced early voting, mail-in voting and other reforms. Now you can fill out your ballot in your pajamas.

So what’s missing?

One answer is a lack of civics knowledge. The average person doesn’t know how important positions like county supervisor, district attorney, and sheriff are, so they believe such contests matter less than presidential elections. And they don’t realize that voting in November, but not in primaries, means forfeiting some of your rights.

In other cases, people may know the importance of voting, in an abstract way, but think it’s pointless. People from marginalized populations can grow cynical, thinking nothing in their lives will change no matter who’s in charge.

Another big problem is that even now that the process is easy, knowing whom to vote for is hard. Put simply, we’re asked to decide on too many people and too many issues at once. The June 7 primary saw at least 24 races on every Riverside County ballot.

Some ways to improve things:

  • Nonprofit organizations, the government itself and the media could do a better job explaining what various elected officials do. Some offices are rarely heard about except come election time. ( Board of Equalization , anyone?)
  • We need better official voter guides . The ones currently issued are of little use, with some candidates declining to respond and others filling their replies with substance-free platitudes. Why not require each candidate to submit a resume?
  • In the long term, California needs to rethink the number of offices elected at once. Giving the people a say doesn’t really work if ballots are so jam-packed that it’s hard for them to know where to begin.

It’s to California’s credit that we’ve made voting so easy. Now we have to figure out how to engage voters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun

Comments / 25

Robin Miller
3d ago

we need one day voting, paper ballots (no machines), and voter ID. What is the point of voting if you don't trust the results!

Reply(11)
14
Mike Scullin
3d ago

What is a " finter " ( 11th word in the article) ? The editorial board of this rag can barely edit or proofread their online news stories properly which is their job but they have all the answers for low voter turn out. This is what happens when you let the Klowns run the circus instead of the Ring Master.

Reply
3
#TermLimits
3d ago

Here’s an idea. Stop corruption and rigged elections. #TERMLIMITS

Reply(2)
9
