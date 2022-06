Cornerback Trae Waynes has not signed with a team for the 2022 season and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change. During an appearance on the Geary & Stein Sports Show, Waynes was asked about his plans for the 2022 season. The 11th overall pick of the 2015 draft didn’t say there was no chance that he’d play again, but he said that he considers himself to be retired.

