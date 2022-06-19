Some of Topeka's busiest bridges are 'basically intolerable,' feds say. KDOT and city push back.

The Kansas Department of Transportation kept the 59-year-old Polk-Quincy Viaduct open after 60 feet of concrete barrier wall fell into a downtown Topeka parking lot June 11.

The structural integrity of the Interstate 70 viaduct remains sound, KDOT says.

The incident prompted The Capital-Journal to review the U.S. Department of Transportation inspection reports for the 563 bridges in Shawnee County.

Those reports show 58 bridges in Shawnee County are considered to be in need of replacement or corrective action, though none have been designated unsafe.

The phrase "basically intolerable" was used to describe 50 of those bridges, including nine that are used by more than 14,000 vehicles a day. Topeka's city government maintains six of those nine bridges, while KDOT maintains the other three.

What do the agencies maintaining these bridges say?

The only reason the three KDOT-maintained bridges were classified as "basically intolerable" is because federal highway officials use that term to describe bridges for which the decks are narrower than they would be if those bridges were being built brand new, which is the case with all three, KDOT secretary Julie Lorenz said Thursday.

She suggested federal officials made a poor choice of words in using the term "basically intolerable."

Lorenz added, "The bridges are safe, just narrow."

EARLIER:60 feet of concrete barrier wall falls from I-70 in Topeka

EARLIER:Why did 60 feet fall from I-70 in Topeka? Experts point to aging steel, heat

Inspections also confirm the structural stability of the six bridges maintained by Topeka's city government that see more than 14,000 vehicles daily and were categorized as "basically intolerable," said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

All of the city's bridges are sound, but some are functionally obsolete by current design standards because their lane widths are narrower than the current standard, she said.

"There is no urgent need for replacement at this time," Spiker said.

Following are the nine bridges listed in federal inspection reports as being "basically intolerable" and see high levels of daily traffic.

Eastbound Interstate 470 over S.W. Gage Boulevard

KDOT plans to let bids next January to have work done to patch the decks and put a "preservation overlay" on this bridge, which it maintains, Lorenz said. The bridge is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry, according to its inspection report.

The bridge also fails to meet acceptable standards regarding approach guardrails. Structurally, its current condition is fair.

The bridge is used by 17,995 vehicles a day, with about 7% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 26,740 vehicles by 2040.

The bridge was built in 1959.

Westbound Interstate 470 over S.W. Gage Boulevard

KDOT plans to let bids next January to have work done to patch the decks and put a "preservation overlay" on this bridge, which it maintains, Lorenz said.

The bridge is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry, according to its inspection report, which describes its current condition as being fair.

The bridge is used by 17,995 vehicles a day, with about 7% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 26,740 vehicles by 2040.

The bridge was built in 1960.

S.W. 21st Street over Interstate 470

This bridge maintained by KDOT is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of corrective action" because of its deck geometry, according to its inspection report.

Its current condition is otherwise fair, that report said.

The bridge is used by 20,250 vehicles a day, with about 6% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 24,709 vehicles by 2040.

The bridge was built in 1960.

S.W. Washburn Avenue over Shunganunga Creek

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry, according to Its inspection report.

The bridge also fails to meet acceptable standards regarding bridge railings, and action is required to protect exposed foundations from the effects of additional erosion and corrosion.

The bridge's current structural condition is fair, with some deterioration being shown.

The bridge is used by 15,715 vehicles a day, with about 1% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 19,588 vehicles by 2035.

The bridge was built in 1957 and reconstructed in 1980.

S.W. 6th Avenue over Martin Creek, just west of S.W. MacVicar Avenue

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry, according to its inspection report.

The bridge also fails to meet acceptable standards regarding bridge railings. Its current condition is good.

The bridge is used by 14,695 vehicles a day, with about 2% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 15,728 vehicles by 2035.

The bridge was built in 1975.

S.W. Topeka Boulevard over Shunganunga Creek, north of S.W. 21st

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry. Its inspection report says its current condition is good.

The bridge is used by 17,790 vehicles per day, with about 5% being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 28,820 vehicles by 2030.

The bridge was built in 1948 and reconstructed in 1999.

S.W. Gage Boulevard over Shunganunga Creek, north of S.W. 29th

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry, according to its inspection report. Its current condition is good.

The bridge is used by 17,410 vehicles a day, with about 2% of that being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 23,686 vehicles by 2035.

The bridge was built in 1986.

DATA:See the most recent inspections on Topeka-area bridges

S.W. 29th Street over south branch of Shunganunga Creek, west of S.W. Randolph Avenue

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry. Its inspection report says its current condition is good.

The bridge is used by 16.755 vehicles a day, with about 3% of that being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 21,833 vehicles by 2035.

The bridge was built in 2007.

S.W. 21st Street over Shunganunga Creek, just west of S.W. Western

This bridge maintained by the city of Topeka is "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement" because of its deck geometry. Its inspection report says its current condition is good.

The bridge is used by 15,160 vehicles a day, with about 2% of that being truck traffic. Daily traffic is expected to rise to 19,150 vehicles by 2035.

The bridge was built in 1981.

Another bridge of concern

Though its daily traffic is less than 14,000 vehicles, the Kansas Avenue Bridge over the Kansas River was described in its inspection report as being "basically intolerable, requiring high priority of replacement."

Though the bridge's structure has some minor problems, that report said its current condition is good.

The bridge was completed in 1967 and reconstructed in 1997.The bridge is used by 8,545 vehicles a day, with about 4% of that being truck traffic.

Daily traffic is expected to rise to 10,872 vehicles by 2035.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.