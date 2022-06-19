ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Dajuan Harris Jr. is looking to help lead KU basketball, and he does not lack support

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJDRN_0gFVHrw100

LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. is facing a Kansas basketball locker room that will look different from the one he just won a national championship with.

So many key voices and talents from that title-winning squad are moving on to professional careers, like Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot to name a few. They won’t be donning Jayhawks uniforms as the program looks to defend its championship. And among those departures is Christian Braun, someone who has been close with Harris for years.

Harris, who hopes to see Braun selected in the first round of the upcoming NBA draft, became used to hearing Braun’s voice around the team. They each had their respective place on the roster the past three seasons under head coach Bill Self, even starting the title game of the NCAA tournament together against North Carolina. And as Harris looks to do his part to fill the leadership openings that naturally arise in situations like this, he will have to do so without Braun.

But Harris isn’t lost by any means. Harris has been around the program for a while now as a player. He’s looking to be one of the Jayhawks’ most significant leaders this season, and certainly will have the support of those around him as he pursues that goal.

“We were fortunate last year that we had good upperclassmen that were good leaders, no question, but … I don’t know how many times I said this to you guys in the fall and preseason, Dajuan Harris’ team won every day,” Self said. “They always won. He has to step up in that area, but he’s been doing it, too. I mean, it’s not like that’s something that’s going to be totally new to him.”

Self pointed out that where Harris goes, Harris wins. That was true in high school, when Harris won a state championship at Rock Bridge in Missouri. That was true in Harris’ first season as the starting point guard at Kansas, when the Jayhawks won a national title back in April.

Harris can develop as a vocal leader, but the track record for success is already there. Harris also won’t have to do it all alone, with Self mentioning Jalen Wilson and transfer Kevin McCullar as two others to look at in that area. Self said that while sometimes a team that’s full of alphas can see athletes trip over each other when it comes to who’s trying to lead, he doesn’t think there will be any doubt who’s looking to who on this team this upcoming season.

Bobby Pettiford Jr., another returner, highlighted Wilson, Harris and McCullar as leaders to watch for, too, in addition to Joseph Yesufu. Pettiford noted while Harris may not look like he’s leading in the same ways as others publicly, behind closed doors Harris is handling his role. And Pettiford thinks Harris has the potential to be louder, depending on how Harris feels.

“Me and Dajuan have been talking about it,” said Pettiford, who also considers Harris to be possibly the smartest basketball player he’s competed with. “I don’t know why, last year, everybody gave him a hard time with how he plays. He’s kind of laid-back and just passes. But he’s, like, the heart of this team. Like, without Dajuan, I don’t think we, like, make it as far.”

More on DaJuan Harris Jr.:‘A lot of things start going well’ when Dajuan Harris Jr. is scoring for Kansas basketball

As a point guard, Harris said the coaching staff has been preaching to him about leadership all the time. That was true when he was a freshman, and he wasn’t even playing. There’s always been an effort, to develop his ability to be a leader.

After redshirting the 2019-20 season, Harris started two of 30 appearances in 2020-21 before starting in 39 of 40 appearances in 2021-22. He’s become a stalwart defender, leading Kansas in steals this past season. If his trajectory as a talent is mirroring that of his ability to lead, that’s a trend that bodes well for the Jayhawks moving forward.

Harris' high school coach at Rock Bridge, Jim Scanlon, said he saw Harris grow and mature each year they were together there. Scanlon, who described Harris as having probably the highest basketball IQ of anyone he's coached, has been so glad to see what Harris has been able to accomplish. Watching Harris win a national championship at Kansas, almost made Scanlon cry.

“I’d never had anybody in that position,” said Scanlon, who considered Harris a quiet leader in high school. “I’ve coached a long time. So, my wife and I watched the whole tournament and we watched the semifinal game and watched the finals and it was just really exciting for us. I mean, when you have somebody there, involved, it’s — you take it a little more serious.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeffrey Ann Goudie is a Topeka-based freelance writer and book critic. Last fall, eating out with friends, my pal Marcia asked us sister expats how we felt […] The post Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
kmuw.org

Years after nixing a deal with Tyson, this small Kansas town is still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
TONGANOXIE, KS
KSNT News

KS Gov. says sports betting deal won’t be enough to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state’s sports betting agreement won’t be enough to attract a professional sports team to the state, after a ceremonial bill signing on Monday. The law establishes the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would designate that 80% of the state’s portion of sports wagering revenues […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topekan Curtis Pitts calls for return of former Kansas Technical Institute to black community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Topeka leader is asking the state of Kansas to return a building now used as a women’s prison to the black community of the Sunflower State. During a news conference Monday afternoon inside the Statehouse, Pitts said the former Kansas Technical Institute -- which he said was known as the “Tuskegee of the West” -- was supposed to have remained an educational facility for black children after it was shuttered in the mid-1950s.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball Player#Nba#Jayhawks
Eater

The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wamegotimes.com

Orville and Sandra Altevogt

Please join us in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Orville and Sandra Altevogt. Since being joined together in marriage on June 25, 1972 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Kansas, the couple has allowed God to guide their journey which moved them from Aurora, Indiana to Alma, Kansas where they have spent most of their life together. Their love has multiplied over the years as they have been blessed so far with 3 kids, 7 grandkids, and one great-grandchild. We invite you to join us in celebrating this occasion with a reception on June 25th, 2022 from 1:30-3:00 at St. John Lutheran Memorial Hall in Alma.
ALMA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KSNT News

Caution needed on Kansas roads during Harvest

KANSAS (KSNT) – It’s that time of year and drivers are being asked to take some caution as wheat harvest gets underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to be patient around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm vehicles. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be […]
KANSAS STATE
mcpherson.edu

Kansas Student Receives Full-Tuition Presidential Scholarship

Rebekah Ballast, a 2022 graduate of Oskaloosa, KS High School, was ready to see another part of the world and thought she would attend college out of state until she visited McPherson College. Ballast competed in one of the five Presidential Scholarship days at the college and was selected to receive a full-tuition scholarship.
MCPHERSON, KS
kttn.com

Kansas man ordered to pay millions after Missouri investors defrauded

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s securities division has issued a final order to cease and desist against Overland Park, Kansas resident Robert C. Bridgforth after he defrauded six Missouri investors by selling fake “silver certificates.” The order also prohibits Bridgforth from working in the securities industry and includes nearly $3.3 million in civil penalties and $651,000 in restitution plus interest.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

2 men injured running from the law in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men complained of pain after crashing their car in Wyandotte County while fleeing law enforcement. Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Wyandotte County attempted to enter the ramp on eastbound I-70 too fast. Their vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, went off […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas teenager opens doors in local music scene

The teenage years are not easy for anyone. Between first kisses, extracurriculars, and college decisions, adolescence is no walk in the park. But Flora Billen has more on her plate than the average high school endeavors: at just 15 years old, Billen, a sophomore at Lawrence's Veritas Christian School, has already started a career in music.
LAWRENCE, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy