Is Hutchinson positioning himself? | Steve Barnes

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is thinking of running for president, which means he is running for president, because anyone who says he is thinking of running actually is running until and unless he either is forced from the field by scandal – a quaint notion – or formally declares that he is not running; or pledges to not run, though even then, as Bill Clinton demonstrated in 1991, a guy can change his mind.

Another school of thought is percolating among the political class – that Hutchinson is positioning himself for a Cabinet-level job in a presidential administration (headed by a Republican other than him, obviously) that would commence in January 2025. The thinking behind this scenario is that the Arkansan has so damaged himself with his party’s Trumpian base that he could not survive the initial round of GOP primaries. There is no little basis for that assessment; Hutchinson himself began providing it shortly after Donald Trump’s improbable presidency began.

As did his predecessors since World War II, the governor emphasized economic development as the keystone of his program (once renaming and then continuing “Obamacare” was accomplished), but he pursued it with an extra measure of resolve. He had barely begun before Trump began insulting every foreign government with which Arkansas hoped to do business or was already engaged, including our two largest commercial partners, Canada and Mexico; and levied tariffs that drove up the cost of imported goods, bruised export markets, and contributed to the supply chain headaches of today.

Then came COVID-19, the virus that would “magically disappear” two summers ago. The Trump team’s record on the pandemic is agonizingly clear and a major part of it is the maelstrom in which the states, Arkansas included, attempted to obtain federal assistance and navigate the logistics bureaucracy.

For much of Trump’s tenure, Hutchinson counseled patience or politely expressed frustration, his brow furrowed like a fallow cotton field and his jaws clenched so tightly his molars threatened to shatter. He had not anticipated a Trump presidency despite having endorsed the candidate in a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, an address that went a step beyond boilerplate to fault the opposition nominee for supposed failures of the very sort that characterized the four years of chaos that would follow. “The time is now for a Trump-Pence administration,” Hutchinson told the GOP delegates, confident the time would never come. That it should not come again, ever, has been his theme for months, though never as plainly as last weekend.

“[P]olitically and morally,” the governor allowed, Trump was responsible for much of the horror that was Jan. 6, 2021. If the congressional hearings into the siege of the U.S. Capitol (“Hang Mike Pence!”) fail to produce evidence sufficient to convict a former president of criminal offenses, Hutchinson said, they should at least illustrate for all, save the most impaired, that the long-term viability of the Republican Party cannot be nurtured by enabling “the basest instincts of our base” in embracing baseless claims of a stolen election, nor the candidate who lost it.

"I hope that the future of the Republican Party is different than former President Trump's leadership,” said Hutchinson, appearing on one of the Sunday morning television programs of which he is now a fixture. "I think there's many Republicans that are looking for an off-ramp, new opportunities … to find leadership in the future,” he said, a suggestion that his party should consider him, should move “in a different direction."

It may. It may not. We will soon find out. Inflation gnaws at the average voter’s pocketbook, especially at the gas pump, and higher interest rates, the Federal Reserve has made plain, are but weeks away. Against those economic realities the Democrats’ razor-thin Senate majority and their tenuous hold on the House are in such jeopardy that their continuation beyond January seems a pipe dream. At which time a Republican majority, especially in the lower chamber, is predicted to do precisely what Hutchinson would rather it not do: Embark on a Trumpian payback rampage intended less to enact its own legislative program than to hobble what remains of the Biden agenda, even to impeaching the president for, oh, whatever. A kinder, gentler Congress, to borrow a phrase from an earlier GOP president, does not appear probable.

But to Hutchinson’s candidacy, or non-candidacy: Playing nice with the former president and expressing only the mildest criticism of him earned him Trump’s “RINO” designation. Still, his credentials are sufficient to merit his consideration for a wide range of appointments by a Republican president, even one of a sterner, red meat disposition than the Arkansan would prefer. It’s early.

Steve Barnes is the host of "Arkansas Week" on Arkansas PBS.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Is Hutchinson positioning himself? | Steve Barnes