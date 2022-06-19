ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

9 Costly Divorce Mistakes That Can Wreck Your Finances

By Sarah Sheehan
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpQrN_0gFVHoX400

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

It’s no secret that divorces can be expensive. Some can be downright draining, both emotionally and financially. But the dissolution of your marriage doesn’t have to wreck your finances, even if it is contentious. Here are ways to eliminate money stress.

With a little preliminary preparation, you can be in a better position to act strategically throughout the divorce proceedings to protect your bank account.

Here are nine costly divorce mistakes you’ll want to avoid.

Not seeking legal advice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oW0WA_0gFVHoX400

Mishandled divorces can cause undue stress and financial turmoil. Even if you and your ex are on good terms, issues like home ownership and custody arrangements can get complicated fast. Without a lawyer to guide you, you run the risk of losing your assets or uncertain child care arrangements.

What to do instead: Find a reputable divorce lawyer or — if the split is amicable — a mediator. Many offer free consultations that may be worth your time.

Taking to social media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8mC5_0gFVHoX400

Watch what you share on social media: It could be used as evidence during divorce proceedings. Even seemingly innocuous posts could be twisted to make you seem dishonest or irresponsible. For example, if you’re seeking (or trying to avoid) alimony payments, that photo of your new Birkin bag should probably wait.

What to do instead: Don’t vent about your divorce online, and don’t post anything that could hurt your image during the divorce.

Neglecting your individual finances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFcip_0gFVHoX400

Ending a marriage affects more than your day-to-day living. Surprising ways divorce can impact your finances include the loss of health coverage, increased child care costs, and even changes to your retirement plan. The financial aftermath of divorce can wreak havoc on your bank account if you’re not careful.

What to do instead: Learn as much as you can about your new financial situation, and prepare for potential lifestyle changes by keeping to a budget as you go through the process.

Not dividing marital debts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV6uY_0gFVHoX400

Dealing with debt and divorce simultaneously can feel overwhelming, but you and your ex’s debt obligations don’t go away when you split. You’ll still be on the hook for joint balances, and these can hurt your personal credit if you don’t come up with a debt division plan during the divorce.

What to do instead: Work with ex and your respective attorneys or shared mediator to divide joint debts. Then, make sure the plan is in writing.

Focusing on short-term wins instead of long-term costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZsmm_0gFVHoX400

Splitting assets without considering their future value could mean leaving money on the table. It might also mean opening yourself up to tax consequences down the road. This is especially detrimental if you’re working on building your wealth after the divorce.

What to do instead: Before you divide your assets, estimate what they might be worth later on — and what they might cost you.

Hiding assets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt3pW_0gFVHoX400

The thought of losing money in a divorce is a startling one, but trying to conceal your assets isn’t a good idea. In fact, hiding assets is illegal and opens you up to possible perjury charges. Anyone who helps you, like family members or bosses, is also at risk for criminal charges if they lie under oath.

What to do instead: Be honest and transparent about your finances. It’s that simple.

Assuming the divorce settlement will go your way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLGDL_0gFVHoX400

The outcome of your divorce isn’t guaranteed until everything is finalized. There is a lot factored into the final outcome, which includes the figures for spousal and child support. Failing to consider worst-case scenarios could lead to unwelcome surprises.

What to do instead: Start making wise money moves now to keep you from living paycheck to paycheck later.

Not keeping detailed records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227coI_0gFVHoX400

Maintaining accurate records isn’t just your lawyer’s responsibility. That falls on your shoulders, too. If you don’t hold onto important documentation and take notes as the divorce develops, you might have a harder time recalling key information when you need it most.

What to do instead: Keep a notebook with important dates and information. Write down the events leading up to the divorce, details about interactions with your spouse and your attorney, and any concerns you have as you go through proceedings.

Acting on emotion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQPis_0gFVHoX400

Even though divorces are inherently emotional, making decisions in the heat of the moment can have unintended consequences. Acting out of spite can negatively affect your relationship with your ex, as well as your kids. It could also spell trouble if your divorce goes before a judge.

What to do instead: Try not to make decisions while emotions run high. Talk to a therapist or counselor if managing your mental health becomes too difficult during the divorce.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3vIk_0gFVHoX400

Divorcing your spouse is a difficult decision, one that requires careful planning from start to finish.

Not all divorce advice applies to every situation, so it’s best to consult with a professional before taking action. There are some general best practices and things to avoid to help protect your finances and assets — and your peace of mind.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

8 Alarming Signs You Could Be Sabotaging Your Finances

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Managing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorcing#Divorces#Divorce Settlement#Emotion#Perjury
FinanceBuzz

The Costly Mistake That 93% of HSA Holders are Making

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Retirement...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

9 Pricey Wedding Expenses (You Should Not Cheap Out on)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Weddings...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FinanceBuzz

8 Effective Strategies for Securing Your Job (in an Uncertain Economy)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. It...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

9 Alarming Signs You'll Run Out of Money in Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Millions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
FinanceBuzz

8 Clever Moves to Make to Get Through a Midlife Money Crisis

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Midlife...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FinanceBuzz

8 Critical Things to Consider When Writing a Will Without a Lawyer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Writing...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

9 Simple Steps if You Want to Flip Houses (and Make a Profit)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
REAL ESTATE
FinanceBuzz

8 Ways to Split Up Student Loan Debt During a Divorce

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Getting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FinanceBuzz

15 Tragic Ways Money Can Affect Your Mental Health

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Whether...
MENTAL HEALTH
FinanceBuzz

9 Alarming Signs Your Contractor is Trying to Scam You

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

78
Followers
888
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy