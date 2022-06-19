ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kistler Center announces leadership change

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
Jennifer Kistler has announced her planned resignation from her position as executive director of The Gregory Kistler Treatment Center after 44 years of leadership. She will continue as operational liaison, providing advice and technical assistance to ensure a smooth transition of new leadership. Additionally, she will implement her skills as a registered nurse to provide education and assistance to the center's staff and families.

Kistler is a long-time advocate for people with disabilities and serves a wide range of disability and nonprofit groups. She has been recognized for her leadership at the local and state levels, including the Healthcare Community Leadership Award, Firekeeper Award and Arkansas Volunteer Coordinators Association Boss of the Year.

