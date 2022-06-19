This Crosley record player is my favorite way to play music at home

Listen to music for up to 38 hours nonstop with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. Sporting a wireless design with a high-quality exterior combined with a metallic brand logo plate, you’ll be proud to wear the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX. Moreover, they feature a powerful 40 mm driver paired with AptX and AAC code. So you’ll hear deep, low bass with clear mids and highs. These over-ear headphones also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones that cancel out unwanted background noise. In fact, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology enhances vocal clarity. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode to hear approaching vehicles and environmental sounds without pausing your music. Finally, they’re available in 3 colors—beige, blue, and black—and connect to 2 devices simultaneously.
Comments / 0