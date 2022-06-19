This Crosley record player is my favorite way to play music at home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, your KitchenAid stand mixer is the most prized possession in your kitchen. (If you don’t yet own one, one of the brand’s best stand mixers is on sale right now at QVC.) I get daily use out of my 5-qt. Tilt-Head. And while I utilize the machine for tasks other than baking (like my daily juice), the former pastry chef in me can’t help but experiment with sweet treats as often as possible. That being said, I have plenty of friends and fam who don’t have a pastry background and still get serious use out of their KitchenAids. And there’s one essential I tell all of them to add-to-cart immediately: a pouring shield.

